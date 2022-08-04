Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jake Wightman progress and Jamaica netball upset among day seven highlights

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 7:13 pm
Jake Wightman won his heat (Martin Rickett/PA)
Jake Wightman won his heat (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jake Wightman cruised through to the men’s 1500 metres final at Alexander Stadium while Jamaica’s shock win over Australia left England’s netball team with a peculiar quandary.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on Thursday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights on day eight.

The Wight Stuff

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Jake Wightman (left) eased through his 1500m heat (Martin Rickett/PA)

Jake Wightman eased into Saturday’s final of the men’s 1500m with a comfortable victory in his heat at Alexander Stadium.

Wightman, who claimed a shock gold medal at the World Championships in Oregon last month, clocked three minutes 48.34 seconds to raise hopes of another Scottish gold after Eilish McColgan’s 10,000m win on Wednesday night.

Jamaica In

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day One
Jamaica scored a stunning win over Australia at the NEC (Tim Goode/PA)

Jamaica recovered from a six-point deficit going into the final quarter to stun gold medal favourites Australia 57-55 and reach the netball semi-finals.

The result meant Australia also qualified in second place from Group A, setting an intriguing conundrum for England and New Zealand, who were set to face off later on Thursday with victory booking a last-four slot against the Aussies.

Tough for Thomas

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Geraint Thomas had to settle for bronze in the time trial (David Davies/PA)

Geraint Thomas had to settle for bronze in the men’s time trial after the pre-event favourite clipped a barrier and crashed early in the competition.

The Welshman remounted but was around 30 seconds down on eventual winner Rohan Dennis at every time check and finished two seconds behind England’s Fred Wright, who took silver.

Social media moment

Pic of the day

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
England’s Saffron Severn competes in rhythmic gymnastics qualifiers (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Day eight highlights

More Muir

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Five
Laura Muir continues her busy schedule in Birmingham (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Laura Muir, fresh from last month’s 1500m world bronze, goes in the distance after running in the 800m heats earlier in the week. New 100m champion Elaine Thompson-Herah continues her bid for a sprint double as she runs in the 200m semi-final, with local boy Matt Hudson-Smith returning for the 400m semi final.

Jack attack

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Seven
Jack Laugher is targeting a sixth Commonwealth Games gold (Mike Egerton/PA)

Former Olympic champion and five-time Commonwealth Games gold medallist Jack Laugher will bid to add to his medal collection when he goes in the men’s 3m synchro competition alongside his new team-mate Anthony Harding. Eden Cheng and Lois Toulson are among the contenders in the women’s 10m platform final.

