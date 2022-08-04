Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta signs new two-year contract with Blues

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta signs new two-year contract with Blues

By Press Association
August 4, 2022, 8:11 pm
Cesar Azpilicueta, pictured, led Chelsea to the Club World Cup title in Abu Dhabi in 2022 (PA)
Cesar Azpilicueta has committed his future to Chelsea by extending his Blues contract until 2024.

The Chelsea captain has added another two years to his west London stay, thwarting Barcelona’s long-running pursuit of the 32-year-old.

The Spain full-back joined Chelsea from Marseille in 2012 and has swept the board of major club trophies since, with the 2021 Champions League and 2022 Club World Cup completing the set.

The long-serving defender automatically triggered a one-year addition to his Chelsea deal at the back-end of last term, but has now committed to a more lasting extension to his Stamford Bridge tenure.

Boss Thomas Tuchel was understood to be determined to retain Azpilicueta in light of Toni Rudiger and Andreas Christensen’s departures, especially given the experienced Spaniard’s leadership and influence at the Blues.

“I am really happy to extend my stay at Chelsea, my home,” said Azpilicueta.

“It is almost 10 years since I first arrived and joined the club, so I really feel the love and I am really excited for the new project we have in our hands.

“I would like to say thank you to (Chelsea owners) Todd (Boehly) and Behdad (Eghbali) for giving me the opportunity to keep my journey at this amazing club and I really looking forward to continuing our adventure.

“I am a really proud captain and I hope we can share many good memories together.”

Azpilicueta’s decision to commit to Chelsea will prove a major boost to manager Tuchel, with the Blues continuing to reshape both their defence and overall squad.

AFC Bournemouth v Napoli – Pre-Season Friendly – Vitality Stadium
Kalidou Koulibaly, pictured, has bolstered Chelsea’s defence this summer (Scott Heavey/PA)

Kalidou Koulibaly’s arrival adds genuine quality, steel and nous at centre-back, but Azpilicueta’s leadership and Premier League experience remain highly prized commodities by Tuchel.

Chelsea will continue to push to sign Marc Cucurella from Brighton, with Levi Colwill still likely to head in the other direction, either on loan or permanently.

The Blues are understood to harbour interest in Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters too.

Leicester’s Wesley Fofana is another target for Chelsea, but the Foxes’ valuation of £80million and above could prove prohibitive.

Azpilicueta’s new deal will relieve an edge of pressure on the Blues’ recruitment, especially if Marcos Alonso goes on to complete his own long-mooted move to Barcelona later this summer.

“We are so happy that Cesar is staying at Chelsea for a minimum of two more years,” said Chelsea chairman and co-controlling owner Boehly.

“We are thrilled with our captain showing his exemplary commitment and leadership yet again. There is still so much to do together.”

