US firefighter called to house blaze fears 10 of his relatives killed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

US firefighter called to house blaze fears 10 of his relatives killed

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 10:02 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 10:20 pm
Firefighters tackle the blaze (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)
Firefighters tackle the blaze (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)

A volunteer firefighter who responded to a blaze in Pennsylvania has said he fears all 10 victims are members of his family.

Nescopeck firefighter Harold Baker told a local newspaper that the victims expected to be found in the house included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

The fire in Nescopeck was reported at around 2.30am. One person was found dead inside the single-family home shortly after emergency responders arrived while two other victims were found later in the morning. A criminal investigation has been launched.

The dead children were aged five, six and seven while the oldest victim was 70.

House Fire Pennsylvania
Ten people are feared to have died (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise/AP)

Mr Baker said that the address initially given for the call was a neighbouring home but that he realised it was his family’s house as the fire engine approached.

“When we turned the corner up here on Dewey (Street) I knew right away what house it was just by looking down the street,” Mr Baker told the Citizens’ Voice. “I was on the first engine, and when we pulled up, the whole place was fully involved. We tried to get in to them.”

Neighbours reported hearing a loud popping sound or explosion before seeing the front porch of the home rapidly consumed by flames. Some also reported hearing a young man screaming in front of the home: “They’re all dead.”

Mr Baker, who was relieved of his firefighting duties because of his relationship to the victims, said 14 people were living in the home. One of them was out delivering newspapers and three others escaped, he said.

“It’s a complex criminal investigation with multiple fatalities,” Pennsylvania State Police spokesman Derek Felsman said. Troopers were interviewing survivors, he said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]