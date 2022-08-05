Gabriel Martinelli on target as Arsenal make winning start at Crystal Palace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Gabriel Martinelli on target as Arsenal make winning start at Crystal Palace

By Press Association
August 5, 2022, 10:19 pm Updated: August 5, 2022, 10:37 pm
Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)
Gabriel Martinelli opened the scoring for Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Gabriel Martinelli helped fire Arsenal to the first three points of the Premier League season in their 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Martinelli headed home after 20 minutes as the Gunners made a promising start at Selhurst Park.

And while the hosts returned brighter after the break in a second half that saw few chances for either side, the wind was firmly taken out of their sails when Bukayo Saka’s cross deflected in off the head of Marc Guehi to put the game away.

The night began with a bit of last-minute drama for the hosts, who announced the departure of Christian Benteke to DC United after six seasons with the club.

Arsenal came to Selhurst Park hoping to avoid a repeat of last season’s shock opener when they lost 2-0 at Brentford.

Gabriel Jesus was one of three debutants for Mikel Arteta’s side, with Oleksandr Zinchenko and William Saliba also named in the Gunners’ starting XI.

Arsenal were the first to get a shot in after Jesus cleverly worked his way into the box, dodging two Palace shirts before his strike bounced off Guehi.

The ball landed at the feet of Martinelli at the edge of the area, but the Brazilian’s effort sailed well wide across the face of goal.

Bukayo Saka
Bukayo Saka’s cross led to Arsenal’s second goal (Adam Davy/PA)

Moments later it was Zinchenko who unleashed a shot of his own from nearly the same location, his attempt better-directed but batted away by Vicente Guaita.

The Eagles worked their way back into their attacking end, Eberechi Eze and Wilfried Zaha exchanging passes to move the ball down the left flank but unable to create any real opportunities.

The Gunners piled on the pressure, their debutants showing no sign of first-game jitters in front of the notorious Holmesdale stand.

Finally they got the breakthrough they were looking for off the set-piece, Zinchenko first connecting in the air before Martinelli redeemed his earlier miss, rising highest in front of a crowded goal to nod in the opener.

Guaita prevented the visitors from quickly doubling their advantage, punching away a dangerous corner moments later.

Palace’s best chance came near the end of the half when Joachim Andersen found himself in the box to meet a free-kick, which he headed across goal.

Gabriel Jesus
Gabriel Jesus impressed on his Arsenal debut (Adam Davy/PA)

Odsonne Edouard, who earned his place in Patrick Vieira’s starting XI after scoring a brace in the Eagles’ final friendly against Montpellier, was in a good position in the centre of the area and ducked to meet the ball but directed his effort straight at Aaron Ramsdale.

The Frenchman found himself with one final chance to equalise before the break but skied the hosts’ second-best opportunity of the half.

Palace looked brighter after the restart and could have levelled after Zaha issued a pin-point pass to Eze in the centre of the box to set up a one-on-one, but the south Londoner scuffed his effort.

What should have been an easy clearance for Arsenal turned into a scare after the ball bounced off several players and into the hands of Ramsdale, who somehow let it slip away before recovering.

Neither side was able to create many more opportunities, though the hosts asked much more of the Gunners in the second period.

Any hope of splitting the points, however, ended in the 85th minute when Saka’s cross deflected off the head of the unfortunate Guehi and into the bottom left corner.

