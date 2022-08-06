House blaze kills firefighter’s relatives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

House blaze kills firefighter’s relatives

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 7:44 am
A house that was destroyed by a fatal fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania (Matt Rourke/AP)
A house that was destroyed by a fatal fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania (Matt Rourke/AP)

A volunteer firefighter in the US arrived to tackle a house blaze which killed seven adults and three children, only to discover the victims were his own family.

The children who died were aged five, six and seven, Pennsylvania State Police said, while the seven adults ranged from their late teens to a 79-year-old man.

Harold Baker, a volunteer firefighter in the town of Nescopeck, said the 10 victims included his son, daughter, father-in-law, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, three grandchildren and two other relatives.

Mr Baker said his two children and the other young victims were visiting their aunt and uncle’s home for swimming and other summertime fun.

Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania
Firefighters set up lights in front of a fatal house fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)

He said 13 dogs were also in the two-storey home, but did not say if he knew whether any survived.

“All I wanted to do was go in there and get to these people, my family. That’s all that I was thinking about, getting in to them,” Mr Baker said in a phone interview with the Associated Press (AP).

Mr Baker grabbed a hose and air pack, and started pouring water on the fire, desperate to make his way inside and calling out to his son.

His chief realised whose house it was, and fellow firefighters escorted Mr Baker back to the fire station.

A preliminary investigation suggests the fire broke out on the front porch at around 2.30am local time, Luzerne County District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce said.

“The information I have is that the fire started and progressed very quickly, making it very difficult to get out,” he said.

Three people were able to escape the blaze, Mr Sanguedolce said.

Four state police fire marshals are involved in the investigation, although it will not be classified as a criminal probe unless they determine the fire was intentionally set, he said.

Crews work to demolish a house that was destroyed by a fatal fire on the 700 block of 1st Street in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania
Crews work to demolish a house that was destroyed by a fatal fire (Sean McKeag/The Citizens’ Voice via AP)

Nescopeck is a small town on the Susquehanna River, about 20 miles south-west of Wilkes-Barre.

The house was on a residential street of largely owner-occupied, single family homes.

Mr Baker said the address initially given for the call was a neighbouring house.

He realised it was his family members’ residence as the fire engine approached.

Mr Baker said his unit was the first on scene, and the house was already engulfed in flames.

“There wasn’t nothing we could’ve done to get in there. We tried, but we couldn’t get in,” said Mr Baker, 57, who has been a firefighter for 40 years.

His son, 19-year-old Dale Baker, had followed both of his parents into the fire service, joining when he was 16.

“He said it all his life, he was just going to be like his dad,” Harold Baker said.

Firefighters gather next to a home after an early morning fatal fire at 733 First Street in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania
Firefighters next to the home in Nescopeck (Jimmy May/Bloomsburg Press Enterprise via AP)

Heidi Knorr, the Nescopeck Volunteer Fire Company secretary, called Dale Baker “such a fun-loving soul. He just loved life”.

The family was “always willing to help lend a hand to anyone in need”, Ms Knorr said.

Dale’s mother was not among the dead listed by Harold Baker.

Mike Swank, who lives two doors away across the street, said he happened to be awake early on Friday and looked outside after hearing a sharp explosion.

He saw the porch “was really going” and went outside, using another neighbour’s hose to keep the blaze from spreading to a garage.

“I seen two guys outside and they were in various states of hysteria,” Mr Swank told the AP by phone.

One man was on a mobile phone “and I’m trying to ask him if everybody’s out”, he said.

“The other guy was out in the street and he was just running around in circles.”

Young people visit the site of a house that was destroyed by a fatal fire in Nescopeck, Pennsylvania
Young people at the scene of the fatal fire (Matt Rourke/AP)

Mr Swank said he was not able to get information from them.

A fence prevented him from getting to the back of the property.

Mr Baker said 14 people were living in the home. One was out delivering newspapers, and three others escaped.

Mr Swank said the family had moved in a few months ago under what he understood to be a rent-to-own agreement, and spent a lot of time on the cluttered front porch.

“It was so quick and so much smoke, you just knew nobody was going to make it out,” Mr Swank said.

He saw cadaver dogs being used to search the scene until the bodies were located.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal