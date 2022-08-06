Graham Potter likes the look of Brighton’s squad

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Graham Potter likes the look of Brighton’s squad

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 9:04 am Updated: August 6, 2022, 9:07 am
Brighton boss Graham Potter is preparing for a trip to Old Trafford (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Graham Potter insists he is “quite comfortable” with the strength of Brighton’s squad going into the new Premier League season, despite losing key duo Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma.

Defender Cucurella completed a £60million move to Chelsea on Friday after being crowned Albion player of the year, while influential midfielder Bissouma was sold to Tottenham earlier in the summer for around £25million.

Teenage Paraguay forward Julio Enciso and England Under-21 defender Levi Colwill are the Seagulls’ only new additions for the 2022-23 campaign, which begins on Sunday at Manchester United.

Head coach Potter, who guided the south-coast club to a maiden top-half finish last term, remains open to the possibility of further incomings but is more than content to stick with the players currently at his disposal.

“I’m happy with what we’ve done and I’m happy with the squad,” he said.

“While the window’s open you never know and you always have to be on your toes but it’s better to be anticipatory rather than reactionary.

“We’ve got a good squad with some good players, ambitious, a mix of old and new. We’re quite comfortable with where we’re at.”

In addition to the arrivals of 18-year-old Enciso from Paraguayan side Club Libertad and 19-year-old Colwill on loan from Chelsea, Brighton’s ranks are further bolstered by Japan midfielder Kaoru Mitoma and German striker Deniz Undav returning from loan spells with Belgian side Royale Union St Gilloise.

Albion head to Old Trafford three months to the day since humiliating United with a thumping 4-0 victory at the Amex Stadium.

The 20-time English champions, who have just endured their worst Premier League season from a points perspective, are under new management following the appointment of Erik ten Hag.

Potter believes the Dutchman has already made a positive impact.

“He’s a fantastic coach, he’s had a great experience and time at Ajax, did a really good job, (I) really enjoyed his team,” said Potter.

“I’m sure he’s ready for the next step. He’ll be looking forward to the game and it will be a positive atmosphere at Old Trafford, I guess, so we have to deal with that and be ready to face that challenge.

“You can see in pre-season the impact he’s made. I think the changes they’ve made have been positive.

“They’re on the back of a disappointing season, even though they finished in the top six, so it shows you the quality that they have still.

“It’s a great challenge for us – Old Trafford is as tough a place as you can go to.”

