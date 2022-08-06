China should not hold talks on global concerns ‘hostage’ – US secretary of state

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
China should not hold talks on global concerns ‘hostage’ – US secretary of state

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 9:44 am Updated: August 6, 2022, 12:08 pm
US secretary of state Antony Blinken (Andrew Harnik, Pool/AP)
US secretary of state Antony Blinken has said China should not hold talks on important global matters such as the climate crisis “hostage”, after Beijing cut off contacts with Washington in retaliation for US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this week.

Mr Blinken spoke at an online news conference with his Philippine counterpart in Manila after meeting newly elected president Ferdinand Marcos Jr and other top officials, as relations between Washington and Beijing plummeted to their worst level in years.

Ms Pelosi’s trip to the self-governed island outraged China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory to be annexed by force if necessary.

China on Thursday launched military exercises off Taiwan’s coasts and on Friday cut off contacts with the US on vital issues, including military matters and crucial climate co-operation, as punishments against the US for Ms Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan despite dire warnings from China.

“We should not hold hostage co-operation on matters of global concern because of differences between our two countries,” Mr Blinken said.

“Others are rightly expecting us to continue to work on issues that matter to the lives and livelihood of their people as well as our own.”

He cited co-operation on climate change as a key area where China shut down contact that “doesn’t punish the United States – it punishes the world”.

“The world’s largest carbon emitter is now refusing to engage on combating the climate crisis,” Mr Blinken said, adding that China’s firing of ballistic missiles that landed in waters surrounding Taiwan was a dangerous and destabilising action.

“What happens to the Taiwan Strait affects the entire region. In many ways it affects the entire world because the Strait, like the South China Sea, is a critical waterway,” he said, noting that nearly half the global container fleet and nearly 90% of the world’s largest ships transit through the waterway.

China shut “military-to-military channels, which are vital for avoiding miscommunication and avoiding crisis, but also co-operation on transnational crimes and counter-narcotics, which help keep people in the United States, China and beyond safe”, he said.

Despite China’s actions, Mr Blinken said he told his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Friday in Cambodia, where they attended an annual ministerial meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), that the US did not want to escalate the situation.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken arrives for a meeting with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the Malacanang Palace in Manila, Philippines
“We seek to de-escalate those tensions and we think dialogues are a very important element of that,” he said, adding the US would “keep our channels of communication with China open with the intent of avoiding escalation to the misunderstanding or miscommunication”.

Mr Blinken is the highest ranking American official to visit the Philippines since Mr Marcos Jr took office on June 30 following a landslide election victory.

In his brief meeting with Mr Blinken, Mr Marcos Jr mentioned he was surprised by the turn of events related to Ms Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan this week.

“I do not think, to be perfectly candid, I did not think it raised the intensity, it just demonstrated it – how the intensity of that conflict has been,” Mr Marcos Jr said based on a transcript released by the presidential palace.

“This just demonstrates how volatile the international diplomatic scene is not only in the region,” he added.

Mr Marcos Jr praised the vital relationship between Manila and Washington, which are treaty allies, and US assistance to the Philippines over the years.

Mr Blinken reiterated to Mr Marcos Jr Washington’s commitment to the 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty with the Philippines and “to working with you on shared challenges”.

US secretary of state Antony Blinken with Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr at the Malacanang Palace in Manila
“Our relationship is quite extraordinary because it is really founded in friendship, it’s forged as well in partnership and it’s strengthened by the fact that it’s an alliance,” Mr Blinken said.

Mr Blinken arrived on Friday night in Manila after attending the ASEAN ministerial meetings in Cambodia, where he was joined by his Chinese and Russian counterparts.

During those meetings, ASEAN foreign ministers called for “maximum restraint” as China mounted war drills around Taiwan and retaliatory moves against the US, fearing the situation “could destabilise the region and eventually could lead to miscalculation, serious confrontation, open conflicts and unpredictable consequences among major powers”.

Shortly before Ms Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, as speculation rose that her aircraft might stop over briefly at the former US Clark Air Force base north of Manila for refuelling, Chinese ambassador Huang Xilian said in a TV interview he hoped “the Philippine side will strictly abide by the one-China principle and handle all Taiwan-related issues with prudence to ensure sound and steady development of China-Philippines relations”.

US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, left, and Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen wave during a meeting in Taipei, Taiwan, on Wednesday
Mr Huang’s remarks drew a sharp rebuke from opposition senator Risa Hontiveros, who said “the ambassador shouldn’t pontificate on such policies, especially considering that his country stubbornly and steadfastly refuses to recognise a decision rendered by an international arbitral court and ignores and flouts international law in the West Philippine Sea when it suits her interest”.

Ms Hontiveros was referring to a 2016 arbitration ruling on a Philippine complaint that invalidated China’s vast territorial claims in the disputed South China Sea.

She used the Philippine name for the disputed waters.

China has dismissed that ruling, which was welcomed by the US and western allies, as a sham and continues to defy it.

