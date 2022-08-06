Beluga whale which strayed into France’s Seine River not accepting food

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Beluga whale which strayed into France’s Seine River not accepting food

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 12:16 pm
In this image taken from video footage run by the French fire services of the Eure region (SDIS27) shows a Beluga whale in the Seine river in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris (SDIS27 via AP)
In this image taken from video footage run by the French fire services of the Eure region (SDIS27) shows a Beluga whale in the Seine river in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris (SDIS27 via AP)

French environmentalists are working around the clock to try to feed a dangerously thin Beluga whale that has strayed into the Seine River.

So far, they have been unsuccessful.

Marine conservation group Sea Shepherd France tweeted on Saturday that “our teams took turns with the Beluga all night long. It always ignores the fish offered to him”.

The lost Beluga was first seen in the French river, far from its Arctic habitat, earlier this week.

French fire brigade tracking on a boat a Beluga whale on the Seine river in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris
The French fire brigade track a Beluga whale on the Seine River in Saint-Pierre-la-Garenne, west of Paris (Francois Mori/AP)

Drone footage subsequently shot by French fire services showed the whale gently meandering in a stretch of the river’s light green waters between Paris and the Normandy city of Rouen, many dozens of miles inland from the sea.

Conservationists have tried since Friday to feed a catch of herring to the ethereal white mammal.

Calling it “a race against the clock”, Sea Shepherd fears the whale is slowly starving in the waterway and could die.

Authorities in the l’Eure region said in a Friday night statement that the wild animal has a “fleeing behaviour vis-a-vis the boats” and has not responded to attempts to guide it to safer waters.

The people trying to help the whale are being as unobtrusive as possible to “avoid stress that could aggravate his state of health”, according to the statement.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]