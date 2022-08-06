Jesse Marsch laughs off battle with Bruno Lage during Leeds’ win over Wolves

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Jesse Marsch laughs off battle with Bruno Lage during Leeds’ win over Wolves

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 6:59 pm
Leeds manager Jesse Marsch laughed off his verbal battle with Bruno Lage (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Leeds boss Jesse Marsch laughed off his verbal battle with opposite number Bruno Lage during his side’s opening Premier League win of the season against Wolves.

Rayan Ait-Nouri’s second-half own goal clinched Leeds a 2-1 victory at Elland Road after Rodrigo had cancelled out Daniel Podence’s opener for Wolves before the interval.

The two managers first clashed after Wolves striker Hwang Hee-Chan went to ground under a first-half challenge and were involved in another heated exchange again at the final whistle.

Marsch played down the row, but recalled a similar incident with Lage in his fourth game in charge of Leeds, which they won 3-2 at Molineux last season.

The Leeds boss said: “It’s normal in some ways. I respect Bruno a lot, he does a great job with his team, so no problem.

“You can go back to Wolves last year, oh yeah. There’s emotion in these moments. I wanted to be respectful afterwards and it didn’t quite go that way.

“But I’m OK. I think he’s OK too.”

Lage explained he had taken exception to something Marsch had said on the touchline in the first half, but would not reveal the details.

“It’s my opinion and nothing against the manager,” the Portuguese said. “They won, absolutely great. But there was a point in the first half that I heard something that I didn’t like.

“I said to him and after when you come at the end and say you want to apologise, I just said you cannot say those things.

“There are some things you cannot say. I just said that and after I didn’t listen.”

Wolves dominated most of the second half after an even first period and were punished for failing to convert several chances when Nouri turned home Patrick Bamford’s superb low cross in the 74th minute.

Lage added: “(I’m) very happy with my (team’s) performance here, unhappy with the result and, one more time, congratulations for Leeds, for their players, for the manager and for the fans because they won the game. Thank you.”

Marsch handed top-flight debuts to four summer signings – Brenden Aaronson, Rasmus Kristensen, Tyler Adams and Marc Roca – and feels his side are making big strides towards the system he wants to play.

The American added: “I saw Fulham and Liverpool today. When you watch this game you see teams aren’t in top form yet, so the games are going to be a bit more in the balance.

“Finding a way to pick up points in these early stages can help you in your season at the end of the year when you’re really fighting for position.

“The fact that we’re more stable, that we’re clearer with what we want the tactics and playing model to look like, is going to be helpful.

“It’s going to be about making plays, defending well at the right moments and finding ways to capitalise. So, good start that we get the three points.”

