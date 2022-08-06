Commonwealth Games: England’s semi-final setbacks sour ‘Super Sunday’ schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Commonwealth Games: England’s semi-final setbacks sour ‘Super Sunday’ schedule

By Press Association
August 6, 2022, 7:21 pm
England’s Nat Sciver is run out against India (Mike Egerton/PA)
The prospect of ‘Super Sunday’ turned sour after semi-final defeats for England’s netball and cricket teams, while Scotland’s Jake Wightman had to settle for a bronze medal in the men’s 1500 metres.

Here, the PA news agency reflects on Saturday’s early action and looks forward to the highlights that remain on the penultimate day of the Games.

Netball no-go

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
England were denied in the netball semi-finals by Australia (Jacob King/PA)

England’s defence of their Commonwealth Games netball title came to an end in a 60-51 semi-final defeat to Australia.

Jess Thirlby’s side were never in front and although they briefly clawed back the deficit to four points, they could not penetrate the Diamonds, for whom Gretel Bueta was outstanding.

Australia will play Jamaica in final after the ‘Sunshine Girls’ scored a stunning win over New Zealand.

No-ball

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
India got the better of England in their T20 semi-final (Mike Egerton/PA)

England’s bid for a first T20 cricket gold was foiled by India at Edgbaston.

Set 165, which would have been their highest successful T20 chase on home soil, England needed 12 from the last two balls but Maia Bouchier could only get a single off the penultimate delivery.

Their four-run defeat means England must dust themselves down for a bronze medal match on Sunday.

No joy for Jake

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
Jake Wightman had to settle for bronze in the men’s 1500m (Martin Rickett/PA)

World champion Jake Wightman’s hopes of a summer hat-trick ended after he had to settle for bronze in the men’s 1500m.

The 28-year-old, who won the 1500m at the World Championships last month, burst clear on the final lap but was overhauled on the finishing straight and finished behind Australia’s Oliver Hoare and Kenya’s Timothy Cheruiyot in three minutes 30.53 seconds.

Social media moment

Pic of the day

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
Ghana’s Abraham Mensah reached the men’s bantamweight boxing final (Peter Byrne/PA)

Hockey hopes

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Eight
England will face Australia for hockey gold (David Davies/PA)

England’s women will bid to claim Commonwealth Games gold when they face Australia in the hockey final on Sunday afternoon.

Maddie Hinch, who clinched Olympic gold with Great Britain in Brazil, was again the shoot-out hero in the semi-final when she made a series of saves to deny India.

In front of a packed home crowd, England will fancy their chances of finishing the job.

Punch power

Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games – Day Nine
England’s Demie-Jade Resztan hopes to kick-start a boxing gold rush (Peter Byrne/PA)

No fewer than 16 back-to-back boxing finals will be contested at the NEC on Sunday, the majority featuring home nation fighters.

England’s Demie-Jade Resztan gets the action underway in her flyweight bout against Nitu Nitu of India, while Kiaran Macdonald, and Welsh duo Rosie Eccles and Taylor Bevan, are also among the early starters, with the latter facing Sean Lazzerini of Scotland for light-heavyweight gold.

Cav charge

British National Road Championships 2022 – Road Race – Dumfries and Galloway
Mark Cavendish is one of the favourites for the men’s road race in Warwick (Steve Welsh/PA)

Mark Cavendish is one of the favourites to win the men’s cycling road race around the streets of Warwick and Leamington Spa.

Cavendish is backed by a strong Isle of Man team who will work together in a bid to give the sprint king his chance of gold.

The other teams and riders, including Welshman Geraint Thomas, will fight hard to deny the kind of sprint finish that the Manxman covets.

