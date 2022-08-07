Joe Biden leaves White House for first time since getting Covid-19

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Joe Biden leaves White House for first time since getting Covid-19

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 1:15 pm Updated: August 7, 2022, 6:33 pm
President Joe Biden waves as he walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, on his way to his Rehoboth Beach, Del., home after an isolation, Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Joe Biden has left the White House for the first time since becoming infected with the coronavirus last month and headed to a reunion with first lady Jill Biden in their home state of Delaware.

The president tested negative on Saturday and Sunday, clearing the way to emerge from an isolation that lasted longer than expected because of a rebound case of the virus.

White House physician Kevin O’Connor had said in his last update that Mr Biden, “in an abundance of caution”, would continue his “strict isolation measures” pending a second negative test.

Biden
Joe Biden responds to reporters as he walks to board Marine One (Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP)

“I’m feeling good,” Mr Biden said before boarding Marine One outside the White House.

The Bidens are expected to spend the day in Rehoboth Beach, a popular holiday destination.

The president originally tested positive on July 21, and began taking antiviral medication Paxlovid, which is intended to decrease the likelihood of serious illness from the virus.

According to his doctor, Mr Biden’s vital signs remained normal throughout his infection, but his symptoms included a runny nose, cough, sore throat and body aches.

Joe and Jill Biden
Joe and Jill Biden (Leon Neal/PA)

After isolating for several days, he tested negative on July 26 and July 27, when he gave a speech in the Rose Garden, telling Americans they could “live without fear” of the virus if they get booster jabs, test themselves for the virus if they become sick and seek out treatment.

But he caught a rare rebound case of Covid-19 on July 30, forcing him to isolate again. He occasionally gave speeches from a White House balcony, such as when he marked the killing of an al Qaida leader or a strong jobs report.

He continued to test positive until Saturday, when he received his first negative result.

While the president was isolating in the White House residence, the first lady remained in Delaware.

The Bidens are scheduled to visit Kentucky on Monday to view flood damage and meet families.

