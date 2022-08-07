Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag puts ‘unnecessary’ defeat down to lack of self-belief

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Man Utd boss Erik ten Hag puts ‘unnecessary’ defeat down to lack of self-belief

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 6:07 pm
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag lost his first match in charge of the club (Ian Hodgson/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag lost his first match in charge of the club (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag insists the 2-1 home defeat to Brighton was “unnecessary” and he put it down to a lack of self-belief.

United found themselves two goals down inside 39 minutes after twice being exposed on the counter-attack which allowed Pascal Gross to score on both occasions.

Cristiano Ronaldo came off the bench in the 53rd minute but could not help change the result as, despite Alex Mac Allister’s own goal midway through the second half, the Seagulls held on for their first win at Old Trafford.

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Old Trafford
Pascal Gross (right) scored both goals as Brighton beat Manchester United (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“It was unnecessary to lose this game,” said the Dutchman.

“I think it was a good start and then after (the first goal) we dropped down a level, dropped down in belief and we made mistakes and the opponent punished us.

“But I think it is a good opponent, they have worked long together and when you make mistakes you get punished for that against such teams.”

Asked what positives he could take from the game, Ten Hag added: “The second half, dealing with the setback.

“We dropped down in belief in the first half and that cannot happen, you always have to believe in yourself and stick together as a team.

“We came back in the second half and we had to believe on the pitch and that was good see.

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Old Trafford
Manchester United suffered defeat in their first game of the new season (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“They have to deal with those setbacks and give themselves belief because they are really good players.

“When you are a well-constructed team you will play well and that is what we saw second half.”

Ten Hag defended his decision to leave Ronaldo, who played just 45 minutes of pre-season, on the bench and play summer signing Christian Eriksen as a false nine.

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Old Trafford
Even the second-half introduction of Cristiano Ronaldo could not save Manchester United (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“If he was available, a striker, I would have played him,” he said.

“Cristiano Ronaldo was maybe for 10 days in team training and that is too short for 90 minutes so that is the reason we didn’t start him.”

Brighton boss Graham Potter was delighted with his players’ display but had particular praise for former United striker Danny Welbeck who was a threat all afternoon.

Manchester United v Brighton and Hove Albion – Premier League – Old Trafford
Brighton manager Graham Potter heaped praise on Danny Welbeck after the win (Ian Hodgson/PA)

“I thought he was amazing. He is really enjoying his football,” he said.

“He has had his best pre-season since we’ve been working together. You could see the danger he poses to players at this level. It was fantastic.

“What impressed me about the team was there was a lot of responsibility out on the pitch.”

