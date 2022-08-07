Erling Haaland has silenced his early doubters, claims City boss Pep Guardiola

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Erling Haaland has silenced his early doubters, claims City boss Pep Guardiola

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 7:51 pm
Erling Haaland scored twice as Manchester City kicked off their title defence with a win (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes Erling Haaland has already silenced the doubters after his debut double sank West Ham 2-0.

Haaland had faced some criticism for his underwhelming performance in the Community Shield defeat by Liverpool last weekend.

But the £51million striker announced his arrival in the Premier League in style with a goal in each half, a penalty followed by a neat finish, to open his City account.

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland
Manchester City's Erling Haaland scored twice for the champions (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“One week ago he could not adapt to the Premier League. Now he’s alongside Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo,” smiled City boss Guardiola.

“He’s a guy with incredible talent, a scorer of goals. I’ve known him for a month. I know how he handled criticism this week and he was calm, he trained really well. We will see when he is complimented how he reacts.”

Haaland had already glanced a header wide when he was gifted the chance to get off the mark.

Alphonse Areola had only been in the West Ham goal for a couple of minutes after coming on as a substitute for the injured Lukasz Fabianski when he brought the Norway international down.

There was only one player who was going to take the penalty, and Haaland expertly sent Areola the wrong way with a low spot-kick which clipped a post on its way in.

“The way he took the ball to take the penalty, I said, ‘oh, I like it’,” added Guardiola.

“I think if someone were to take this ball, he would have punched his team-mates in the face. I’m pretty sure of that, and that is a good sign.

“You’ve got to be self-confident, ambitious and have a ruthless mentality. And of course, he scored it.”

Haaland put the game to bed with 25 minutes remaining when he raced on to Kevin De Bruyne’s through-ball and slotted it past Areola.

The 22-year-old probably fancied another debut hat-trick, having managed that feat twice before, but Guardiola took him off with 15 minutes remaining.

“I was fortunate as a manager to be with Lionel Messi and if he scored two, he wanted three, if he scored three he wanted four and if he got four he wanted five,” said Guardiola.

“The top goalscorers, the strikers, they are never satisfied. They are always hungry, starving, they always want more and more.

“But at the same time, I have to involve the new players and make sure everyone gets the minutes.”

West Ham did look there for the taking. Despite a summer of rebuilding they somehow contrived to start the season with only one centre-half available.

“It was really difficult,” said manager David Moyes, who revealed that defender Issa Diop had not made himself available to play.

West Ham manager David Moyes
West Ham manager David Moyes was not impressed with the result (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

“They played really well. We found it very hard today.  It was really difficult tactically to deal with. We couldn’t get near them today.

“From our point of view we were resilient, we hung in there and stuck at it.

“But today the talk should be about Manchester City. They played very well. Hopefully we can do better in the weeks and months to come.”

