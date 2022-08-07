Australia win gold after Tahlia McGrath plays despite positive Covid-19 test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Australia win gold after Tahlia McGrath plays despite positive Covid-19 test

By Press Association
August 7, 2022, 10:19 pm
Australia remain the dominant force in women's cricket (Adam Davy/PA)
Australia remain the dominant force in women’s cricket (Adam Davy/PA)

Australia claimed the first Commonwealth Games gold medal in women’s cricket after a tense nine-run win over India, with Tahlia McGrath playing in the final despite a positive Covid-19 test.

Cricket Australia confirmed McGrath had mild symptoms before testing positive on Sunday but, despite being absent during the national anthems beforehand, she was given the go-ahead to feature at Edgbaston, with the International Cricket Council approving the star all-rounder’s participation.

She made two with the bat as Australia amassed 161 for eight and leaked 24 in her two overs as India, needing 13 from the final 10 balls with three wickets in hand, collapsed to 152 all out in 19.3 overs.

Tahlia McGrath, second right, wore a facemask at the presentation ceremony (Adam Davy/PA)
Tahlia McGrath, second right, wore a facemask at the presentation ceremony (Adam Davy/PA)

McGrath pointedly warned her team-mates not to come near her after taking the catch to dismiss Shafali Verma, while the sides avoided shaking hands as is customary at the end of a contest but McGrath was at the presentation ceremony, wearing a facemask as she was awarded her gold medal.

She did not shake hands with Commonwealth Games Federation president Dame Louise Martin after accepting the gong around her neck amid a range of measures approved by health experts and team and match officials that allowed the 26-year-old to feature in this gold medal match.

While McGrath’s inclusion may prove contentious in some quarters, Australia, holders of both limited-overs World Cups and the Ashes, once again proved untouchable, winning all their matches in Birmingham.

This was a rematch of the 2020 T20 World Cup final and this tournament opener, both of which Australia won, although India were vocally backed by a near full house, with hosts England’s elimination seemingly not denting attendance figures.

Australia overcame India to win Commonwealth Games gold (Adam Davy/PA)
Australia overcame India to win Commonwealth Games gold (Adam Davy/PA)

Beth Mooney top-scored for Australia with a superb 61 from 41 balls but departed following Deepti Sharma’s outstanding one-handed catch, with the opener one of five wickets to fall in the last five overs for the addition of just 36 runs as the gold medal favourites were pegged back.

India slipped to 22 for two in response but captain Harmanpreet Kaur skilfully led the recovery alongside Jemimah Rodrigues. The pair put on 96 before Rodrigues was castled for 33 after missing a swipe at Megan Schutt.

In the next over, Harmanpreet departed for 65 off 43 deliveries as an attempted scoop bobbled off her helmet and into wicketkeeper Alyssa Healy’s gloves. Harmanpreet was one of three wickets to fall to off-spinner Ashleigh Gardner, who conceded just 16 runs from her three overs.

India, who had won six of their previous 24 T20s against Australia, needed 11 off the final over but Meghna Singh was needlessly run out coming back for a second before Jess Jonassen gained an lbw verdict over Yastika Bhatia, who failed to overturn a review as Meg Lanning’s side started to celebrate.

