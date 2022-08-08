Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japanese sailor attacked at Solomon Islands memorial service

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 7:55 am
A Japanese sailor was attacked during the World War II memorial service that was also attended by U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman (Petty Officer Chris Weissenborn/NZDF via AP/PA)
A Japanese sailor was attacked in the Solomon Islands during a World War II memorial service on Monday attended by US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman.

The victim was part of a Japanese Navy media team and he was stabbed in the neck with a pair of scissors, receiving minor injuries.

The Solomon Islands government was hosting the dawn service at Bloody Ridge as part of commemorations to mark the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Guadalcanal.

The sailor needed stitches but was expected to recover. Bloody Ridge community chief Wesley Ramo said the suspect was from a neighbouring community.

Solomon Islands Stabbing
US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman speaks at the dawn service at Bloody Ridge (Chris Weissenborn/NZDF via AP/PA)

Also attending the ceremony were Makoto Oniki, Japan’s state minister of defence, and Peeni Henare, New Zealand’s defence minister.

The suspect reportedly tackled the sailor to the ground during the attack before locals and US military personnel stepped in and detained him. The ceremony resumed after a short break.

Commemorations are being held over three days in the Solomon Islands to mark the anniversary of the battle. Bloody Ridge is a small hill where in September 1942, US Marines held off a Japanese force that was attacking a military airfield.

Ms Sherman’s trip comes after the US and several Pacific nations expressed deep concern about a security pact the Solomons signed with China in April, which many fear could result in a military build-up in the region.

As part of her trip, Ms Sherman has also visited the Pacific nations of Samoa and Tonga and plans to visit Australia and New Zealand.

