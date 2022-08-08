Japan tech giant SoftBank posts 23 billion dollar quarterly loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Japan tech giant SoftBank posts 23 billion dollar quarterly loss

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 9:24 am Updated: August 8, 2022, 10:19 am
People walk by a SoftBank shop on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japanese technology company SoftBank Group sank into losses for the first fiscal quarter as the value of its investments declined amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
People walk by a SoftBank shop on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Tokyo. Japanese technology company SoftBank Group sank into losses for the first fiscal quarter as the value of its investments declined amid global worries about inflation and interest rates. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

Japanese technology company SoftBank Group posted a 23.4 billion dollar (£19.2 billion) loss in the April-June quarter as the value of its investments sank amid global worries about inflation and interest rates.

SoftBank Group’s loss of 3.16 trillion yen was a reversal from its 762 billion yen (£4.6 billion) profit in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company said on Monday that quarterly sales rose 6%.

For the fiscal year that ended in March, Softbank racked up losses of 1.7 trillion yen (£10.7 billion), a reversal from the 4.9 trillion yen profit for the previous year. Annual sales grew 10.5% to 6.2 trillion yen (£38 billion).

Although Softbank’s portfolio is not directly exposed to the war in Ukraine, the company warned that global uncertainty as well as inflation and soaring energy costs would be likely to hurt its profitability. Foreign exchange losses also bit into its earnings.

Softbank’s intended sale of British semiconductor and software design company Arm to Nvidia failed earlier this year. SoftBank is now promising lucrative future growth at Arm, including an initial public offering, although a date has not been announced for that offering.

SoftBank acquired Arm in 2016. Arm is a leader in artificial intelligence, IoT, cloud, the metaverse and autonomous driving. Its semiconductor design is widely licensed and used in virtually all smartphones, the majority of tablets and digital TVs. Such technology is considered key for autonomous driving cars.

SoftBank also owns stakes in the SoftBank mobile carrier, Yahoo web services provider, Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba and vehicle-for-hire company Didi. SoftBank also has funds that include other global investors called Vision Funds.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]