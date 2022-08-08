Ship carrying grain from Ukraine arrives in Istanbul

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A ship carrying grain from Ukraine under a deal to unblock supplies amid the threat of a global food crisis has become the first to reach its destination.

The Turkey-flagged Polarnet docked at Derince port near Istanbul after setting off from Chornomorsk on August 5 laden with 12,000 tons of corn.

“This sends a message of hope to every family in the Middle East, Africa and Asia: Ukraine won’t abandon you,” Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted.

The cargo ship Polarnet at Derince port (Khalil Hamra/AP)

“If Russia sticks to its obligations, the ‘grain corridor’ will keep maintaining global food security.”

Ten ships have now been authorised to sail under the grain deal between Ukraine and Russia, which was brokered by Turkey and the United Nations — eight outbound and two headed for Ukraine.

The first ship to leave Ukraine, the Sierra Leone-flagged Razoni, which left on August 1, has still not reached its destination in Lebanon and was anchored off Turkey’s southern coast on Sunday evening, according to the Marine Traffic website.

The Razoni left Ukraine on August 1 (Emrah Gurel/AP)

Two more ships, carrying corn and soybeans, left Ukraine’s Black Sea ports on Monday, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

The Sacura left Yuzhny carrying 11,000 tonnes of soybeans to Italy and the Arizona left Chornomorsk with 48,458 tonnes of corn bound for Iskenderun in southern Turkey.

Four ships that left Ukraine on Sunday are expected to anchor near Istanbul on Monday evening, the Defence Ministry said. They are due to be inspected on Tuesday.

Under the arrangement, ships leaving Ukraine are checked by officials from the three countries and the UN to make sure they carry only grain, fertiliser or food and not any other commodities.

Inbound vessels are checked to ensure they are not carrying weapons.