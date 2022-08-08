Hungary fines Ryanair for raising ticket prices to cope with Covid recovery tax

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Hungary fines Ryanair for raising ticket prices to cope with Covid recovery tax

By Press Association
August 8, 2022, 12:14 pm
Hungary has accused Ryanair of consumer protection violations and fined it more than £600,000 after the budget carrier raised ticket prices to cope with a tax on what the government calls “extra profits” of industries ranging from airlines to banks.

Justice minister Judit Varga wrote on Facebook that an investigation against Ireland-based Ryanair started in June and found “unfair trade practices”, triggering a fine of 300 million Hungarian forints (£643,000).

The fine is the first tied to the tax, which led Ryanair and others to increase prices and set off a clash with the industry. Hungary has said costs should not be passed to customers.

Ryanair said it will “immediately appeal any baseless fine” but added that it has not received notice of one.

It pointed to European Union law allowing airlines to set fares for flights within the 27-nation bloc without interference from national governments and said it will appeal to EU courts if needed.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s right-wing nationalist government says industries from banking to insurance to airlines that have enjoyed “extra profits” arising from soaring demand after the Covid-19 pandemic should contribute to the country’s economic recovery.

His government blames the war in Ukraine and EU sanctions against Russia for woes like the rocketing energy prices, its currency weakening to record levels and inflation reaching 12.6% in June.

The government has said it hopes the tax will raise 815 billion forints (£1.74 billion) to maintain a programme that reduces people’s utility bills and bolsters the military.

The economic problems “require that whichever multinational companies that make extra profit should pay their share of the costs of the overhead protection and the national defence”, Ms Varga wrote.

Economists have said some targeted industries like fossil fuels and banking are making higher-than-usual profits, but most are not.

Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary has called the tax “highway robbery” and “idiotic”, calling on the government to end it.

Ryanair, easyJet and Hungary-based budget carrier Wizz Air have said they will add around 10 euros (£8.40) to each ticket to cover the costs of the new tax.

