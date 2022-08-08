Lucas Torreira leaves Arsenal to join Galatasaray on a permanent deal By Press Association August 8, 2022, 7:53 pm Midfielder Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal (John Walton/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Midfielder Lucas Torreira has left Arsenal to join Turkish club Galatasaray on a permanent deal. Uruguay international Torreira spent the last two seasons on loan at Atletico Madrid and Fiorentina respectively. The 26-year-old made 89 appearances for the Gunners after moving from Sampdoria in July 2018 at the start of Unai Emery’s reign. Thank you and best of luck, Lucas ❤️— Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 8, 2022 He was an unused substitute when the north London club defeated Chelsea in the 2020 FA Cup final, while he won LaLiga during his temporary switch to Atletico. “Everyone at Arsenal thanks Lucas for his contribution during his time with us,” read a statement on Arsenal’s website. “We wish Lucas and his family the best of health and happiness in their new chapter with Galatasaray.” Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Oleksandr Zinchenko says joining Arsenal a ‘boyhood dream come true’ Jack Wilshere returns to Arsenal as under-18s head coach Former Arsenal forward Alexandre Lacazette rejoins Lyon on three-year deal Alexandre Lacazette to leave Arsenal when contract expires at end of June