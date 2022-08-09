Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash, representative confirms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Anne Heche in a coma after LA car crash, representative confirms

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 5:33 am
Anne Heche in a coma following LA vehicle collision, representative confirms (PA)
US actress Anne Heche is in a coma and has not regained consciousness following a collision that left her vehicle “engulfed in flames” a representative has confirmed.

Heche, 53, was taken to hospital following the incident on Friday morning in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles and remains in a critical condition.

She is the former partner of US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres – the pair began dating in 1997 before separating in 2000 – and is known for films including Donnie Brasco, Cedar Rapids and the 1998 Psycho remake.

“Previous reports stating that Anne Heche was stable were inaccurate,” a spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“Shortly after the accident, Anne became unconscious, slipping into a coma and is in critical condition.

“She has a significant pulmonary injury requiring mechanical ventilation and burns that require surgical intervention.”

Heche (left) is the former partner of US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres (PA)

Pictures and video footage obtained by US media outlet TMZ following the incident showed Ms Heche driving a blue Mini Cooper, which was later pictured severely damaged at the scene.

The vehicle struck a two-storey home and “erupted in heavy fire” according to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD).

“59 firefighters took 65 minutes to access, confine and fully extinguish the stubborn flames within the heavily damaged structure,” an LAFD report stated.

“One female adult (was) found within the vehicle, who has been taken to an area hospital by LAFD Paramedics in critical condition.”

The LAFD also confirmed to the PA news agency that the vehicle had driven 30ft into the residence but that the home’s occupant had escaped without injury.

The building was left “uninhabitable”, spokesman Brian Humphrey added.

