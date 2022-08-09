Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Rescuers to move whale stranded in French river to saltwater

By Press Association
August 9, 2022, 12:48 pm
The Beluga whale in the Seine river (Sea Shepherd via AP)
The Beluga whale in the Seine river (Sea Shepherd via AP)

French environmentalists will try to move a dangerously thin beluga whale that strayed into the Seine River last week to a saltwater river basin to try to save its life.

The mammal, measuring four metres (13ft), will be transported there for “a period of care” by medics who suspect the mammal is sick and in a race against the clock, said Lamya Essemlali, president of Sea Shepherd France.

If the whale responds to treatment, it may finally be released back to the open sea.

While it was not immediately clear how environmentalists would be able to transfer the whale to the river basin, French media said they might use a barge and then a truck.

Conservationists were hoping to spare the whale the fate of another, an orca, that strayed into and then died in the Seine in May.

The marine conservation group has described plans to move the beluga – which was first spotted last week in the Seine, worryingly far from its Arctic habitat – as an “enormous operation”.

France Whale in Seine
French authorities have been tracking the Beluga whale that strayed far from its Arctic habitat into the Seine River (Francois Mori/AP)

While the move “has a risk factor because it’s stressful” for the animal, it cannot survive much longer in the Seine’s fresh water, the group said.

Because of the extreme heat in France’s Eure region, rescuers are expected to wait until late afternoon before moving the creature, which weighs 800kg and which French media say may be transported on a barge and covered in wet towels to keep it cool.

Authorities suspect that the whale is ill. Yet they remain hopeful it may survive after it responded to a cocktail of antibiotics and vitamins the last few days and visibly “rubbed itself on the lock’s wall and got rid of patches that had appeared on its back”.

Ms Essemlali said that the medical surveillance at the saltwater river basin will help establish whether the mammal “is suffering from something we can help it with, or from an incurable illness”.

Drone footage subsequently shot by French fire services last week showed the whale gently meandering into a stretch of the river’s light green waters between Paris and the Normandy city of Rouen that is far inland from the sea.

Conservationists have tried unsuccessfully since Friday to feed fish to the creature, with Sea Shepherd fearing the whale is slowly starving in the waterway.

Authorities in the Eure region said in a statement on Friday night that the beluga has a “fleeing behaviour vis-a-vis the boats” and has not responded to attempts to guide it to safer waters.

The people trying to help the whale have thus far tried to be as unobtrusive as possible to “avoid stress that could aggravate his state of health,” according to a statement.

