Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Monza-bound Pablo Mari heading for Arsenal exit

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 3:37 pm
Pablo Mari is heading towards the exit door at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)
Pablo Mari is heading towards the exit door at Arsenal (John Walton/PA)

Pablo Mari has landed in Italy to complete a loan move from Arsenal to Monza.

The 28-year-old central defender is surplus to requirements at the Emirates Stadium this season, having spent the second half of last year on loan at Udinese.

Now Mari is set to return to Serie A with newly-promoted Monza, with only the finer details of the loan to be agreed between the clubs.

Alex Runarsson has barely featured during his two years at Arsenal.
Alex Runarsson has barely featured during his two years at Arsenal (Lindsey Parnaby/PA)

The PA news agency understands the inclusion of an option in the deal for Monza to make the switch permanent is the only stumbling block that remains, potentially because relegation back to Serie B would mean the club would not have the finances to complete the transfer.

Another player closing in on a move away from north London is goalkeeper Alex Runarsson.

It is understood two Turkish clubs are interested in a permanent deal for the Iceland international, who has made just six first-team appearances since joining the Gunners in 2020.

Having already signed Fabio Vieira, Marquinhos, Matt Turner, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, any other additions are likely to rely on Arsenal clearing more money off the wage bill.

Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move to Arsenal.
Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans has been linked with a move to Arsenal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hector Bellerin looks likely to join Real Betis, where he spent last season on loan, but Arsenal are keen not to terminate his contract even though they do not want to stand in his way of securing a move.

Mikel Arteta, whose side opened their Premier League account with a 2-0 win at Crystal Palace on Friday night, is also understood to be willing to listen to loan offers for both Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Reiss Nelson.

In terms of recruitment, Leicester midfielder Youri Tielemans continues to be linked with a switch to the Emirates but it is believed that no deal has yet to be discussed between the two clubs.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal