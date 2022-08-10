Kardashian family share sweet tributes as Kylie Jenner celebrates 25th birthday

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Kim Kardashian has praised her younger sister Kylie Jenner on her 25th birthday for providing “so much love and happiness”.

In a post to Instagram to mark the landmark occasion, the 41-year-old reality TV star shared a collection of photos of her and Jenner hugging and drinking together.

Their mother Kris and sister Kendall also posted sweet images from Kylie’s childhood to celebrate her birthday.

In her birthday message, Kim wrote: “Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol).

“Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is.

“You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever.

“Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!”

‘Momager’ Kris, 66, shared a host of photos of her youngest daughter Kylie in her younger years as well as a current one where they can both be seen dressed in white outfits.

She captioned the post on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!

“You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!

“You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!!”

Kris continued by praising how “amazing” Kylie is with her son and daughter, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

She added: “I love watching you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always.

“You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl!”

Model Kendal, 26, shared images on her Instagram Story of them together throughout the years to mark her sister’s day.

Among the photos was one where Kylie can be seen posing in a silly way which she captioned: “This is the Kylie Jenner that I know.”

Businesswoman Kylie also shared photos from her first birthday in 1998 to celebrate her big day.