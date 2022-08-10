Kardashian family share sweet tributes as Kylie Jenner celebrates 25th birthday

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kardashian family share sweet tributes as Kylie Jenner celebrates 25th birthday

By Press Association
August 10, 2022, 6:13 pm
Kylie Jenner (Ian West/PA)
Kylie Jenner (Ian West/PA)

Kim Kardashian has praised her younger sister Kylie Jenner on her 25th birthday for providing “so much love and happiness”.

In a post to Instagram to mark the landmark occasion, the 41-year-old reality TV star shared a collection of photos of her and Jenner hugging and drinking together.

Their mother Kris and sister Kendall also posted sweet images from Kylie’s childhood to celebrate her birthday.

In her birthday message, Kim wrote: “Happy Birthday party gal (in LaLa’s voice this whole trip lol).

“Every year you amaze me at how wise, protective of your loved ones and just how generous your heart is.

“You are so special and one of one. You have so much love and happiness in your love that I pray for this forever.

“Happy birthday @kyliejenner I love you so much!!! Forever and Ever!!!”

‘Momager’ Kris, 66, shared a host of photos of her youngest daughter Kylie in her younger years as well as a current one where they can both be seen dressed in white outfits.

She captioned the post on Instagram: “Happy birthday to my baby girl @kyliejenner!!!!

“You are beyond a dream come true and are the most amazing daughter, mommy, sister, auntie, friend, and so wise beyond your years!!

“You are kind, generous beyond measure, smart, compassionate, giving, strong, creative, beautiful inside and out and a delicious force of nature!!!!”

Kris continued by praising how “amazing” Kylie is with her son and daughter, who she shares with rapper Travis Scott.

She added: “I love watching you with your kids… You are the most amazing mommy and I am so proud of all of your accomplishments and your unbelievable drive always.

“You are and will always be my baby girl and I am beyond proud of you! I love you so so much happy birthday my angel girl!”

Model Kendal, 26, shared images on her Instagram Story of them together throughout the years to mark her sister’s day.

Among the photos was one where Kylie can be seen posing in a silly way which she captioned: “This is the Kylie Jenner that I know.”

Businesswoman Kylie also shared photos from her first birthday in 1998 to celebrate her big day.

