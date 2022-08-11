Javier Hernandez-led Major League Soccer defeat Liga MX 2-1 in All-Star game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Javier Hernandez-led Major League Soccer defeat Liga MX 2-1 in All-Star game

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 4:09 am Updated: August 11, 2022, 7:43 am
Carlos Vela celebrates his goal (Andy Clayton-King/AP)
Major League Soccer secured the bragging rights against their Mexican counterparts as Javier Hernandez skippered the side to victory in the 2022 All-Star game.

A packed crowd filled Allianz Field as the best players from North America’s leading competitions went toe-to-toe in Minneapolis–Saint Paul.

It was the second successive season that MLS took on Liga MX and the hosts triumphed once again, with ex-Arsenal forward Carlos Vela and Seattle Sounders striker Raul Ruidiaz scoring in a 2-1 victory.

MLS had already won the previous night’s Skills Challenge and took an early lead on Wednesday as Diego Palacios crossed for LAFC team-mate Vela to head home inside three minutes.

Liga MX pushed for a leveller throughout the first half and Juan Dinenno was denied by Minnesota United goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair just before the break.

The visitors had further chances but Ruidiaz struck from the spot after former Aston Villa midfielder Carles Gil was brought down in the box, meaning Kevin Alvarez’s excellent effort was only a late consolation.

