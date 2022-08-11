Dame Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dame Olivia Newton-John to receive state memorial service in Australia

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 1:41 pm
Dam Olivia Newton-John is set to receive a state funeral in Australia (AP)
Dame Olivia Newton-John is to receive a state memorial service in Australia after her death earlier this week.

The singer and actress, who lived in Melbourne from the age of five and was best known for playing Sandy in the 1978 hit film Grease, died at her ranch in southern California on Monday aged 73.

Daniel Andrews, the premier of the state of Victoria, shared the news on Twitter, writing: “I’m so pleased that Olivia Newtown John’s family have accepted our offer of a State Memorial Service.

“We’re working with Olivia’s family on the details, but it will be more of a concert than a funeral – fitting for a Victorian who lived such a rich and generous life.”

Dame Olivia was born in Cambridge, England, before moving with her family to Melbourne, Victoria’s capital city.

The news comes after Dame Olivia’s husband thanked fans for “the ocean of support that has come our way” in a post on Instagram on Wednesday.

“Our love for each other transcends our understanding,” he captioned a picture of himself and his late wife.

“Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural. We never had to ‘work’ on it.

“We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

He continued: “At Olivia’s deepest essence she was a healer using her mediums of song, of words, of touch.

“She was the most courageous woman I’ve ever known.

“Her bandwidth for genuinely caring for people, for nature and all creatures almost eclipses what is humanely possible.

“It is only the grace of God that has allowed me to share the depth and passion of her being for so long.

“In her most difficult times she always had the spirit, the humour, and the will power to move things into the light.

“Even now as her soul soars, the pain and holes in my heart are healed with the joy of her love and the light that shines forward.”

Signing off, he added: “Our family deeply appreciates the vast ocean of love and support that has come our way.

“Onward Ho, John Easterling.”

Following her death, landmarks across Victoria were lit up in pink on August 9 to remember the actress and her contribution to raising awareness of cancer.

At the time Mr Andrews tweeted: “Tonight, landmarks across our city will be lit up pink to remember Olivia Newton John, and her enormous contribution to cancer awareness, research and treatment.

“Vale Olivia Newton John.”

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese also paid tribute to Dame Olivia after her death, writing on Twitter: “Olivia Newton-John was a star. A bright, joyful glow in our lives.

“From the moment we saw her, she was a warm, enduring presence and her voice became a big part of the Australian soundtrack.

“Above all she was a wonderful, generous person.”

