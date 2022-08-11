Armed man demanding savings holds Beirut bank staff hostage

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Armed man demanding savings holds Beirut bank staff hostage

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 2:28 pm
Lebanese security forces secure the area outside the bank in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP/PA)
A Lebanese man armed with a shotgun broke into a Beirut bank on Thursday, holding employees and customers hostage and threatening to set himself alight with petrol unless he receives his trapped savings.

The man, identified as 42 year-old Bassam al-Sheikh Hussein, who entered a branch of the Federal Bank in Beirut’s busy Hamra district, was carrying a canister of fuel.

He fired three warning shots, an official said.

George al-Haj, head of the Bank Employees Syndicate, said that seven or eight bank employees were taken hostage along with two customers.

The gunman released one hostage, who was taken away by ambulance.

A man shouts inside the bank as he holds hostages at gunpoint in Beirut (Hussein Malla/AP/PA)

Local media reported that he has about 200,000 dollars (£163,600) stuck in the bank. A customer who fled the building said the gunman was demanding to withdraw 2,000 dollars (£1,600) to pay for his hospitalised father’s medical bills.

Hussein’s brother Atef al-Sheikh Hussein, standing outside the bank, said his brother would be willing to turn himself in if the bank gave him money to help with his father’s medical bills and family expenses.

“My brother is not a scoundrel. He is a decent man,” he said. “He takes what he has from his own pocket to give to others.”

Lebanese army soldiers, police officers from the country’s Internal Security Forces and intelligence agents surrounded the area.

Officers are talking to the armed man to try to reach a settlement.

Lebanon’s cash-strapped banks have implemented strict withdrawal limits on foreign currency assets, effectively evaporating the savings of many Lebanese.

The country is suffering from the worst economic crisis in its modern history, where three-quarters of the population have been plunged into poverty, and the value of the Lebanese pound has declined by over 90% against the US dollar.

In January, a coffee shop owner successfully withdrew 50,000 dollars (£40,900) trapped in a bank branch in eastern Lebanon after holding bank staff hostage and threatening to kill them.

Lebanon has yet to implement formal capital controls since the onset of the economic crisis.

