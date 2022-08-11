Diane Keaton recalls childhood dreams of Hollywood as she cements her handprints

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Diane Keaton recalls childhood dreams of Hollywood as she cements her handprints

By Press Association
August 11, 2022, 8:11 pm
Actress Diane Keaton (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)
Actress Diane Keaton (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Diane Keaton has recalled her childhood dreams of being part of the “wonder-filled world” of Hollywood, as she placed her handprints in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre.

The actress, 76, paid tribute to her mother and father, telling them she was “still that little Dianey” with ambitions to be on the silver screen at the ceremony on Thursday.

Keaton, whose acting career spans more than six decades, is well known for her roles in The Godfather trilogy, Annie Hall, Father Of The Bride and The First Wives Club.

A cement slab showing the hand and footprints of actress Diane Keaton (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

She has earned multiple accolades including Academy Award nominations for her role in the film Something’s Gotta Give, Reds and her performance in Marvin’s Room.

Keaton won the Golden Globe for her performance in Something’s Gotta Give, written and directed by Nancy Meyers, and co-starring Jack Nicholson.

Arriving for the ceremony at the famous theatre in Los Angeles dressed in a large black hat and flared white trousers, she laughed excitedly and waved to friends and members of her family who had arrived to support her at the ceremony.

“As a girl growing up in Orange County, the mere thought of Hollywood Boulevard seemed like a mysterious dream that would never come true,” she said.

“One summer day mom and dad piled us kids into the car with a nice surprise treat, which turned out to be an empty parking space near Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

“Each one of us was dazzled by the sheer wonder of the building… it was was mind-blowing for dad to see his favourite stars’ (footprints).

“I was overwhelmed by a secret desire early on to be funny… I already wanted so, so much to be part of the wonder-filled world called, of course, Hollywood.

“It’s just amazing that I’m here right now.”

Diane Keaton places her feet in cement at the TCL Chinese Theatre (Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP)

Becoming audibly emotional, she added, “This is to mom and dad, I’m still that little Dianey, all knotted up with emotion.

“I used to dream on the silver screen and I just want to thank you, for me being here right now is not just an honour it’s also a real reminder to take care of our treasured monuments.

“I’m so lucky to be stood in front of you at this time in my life.

“Thank you for this honour, it’s just remarkable.”

With the help of event staff, Keaton then placed her hands and feet into the cement, remarking “this is so weird” and signing her name.

The ceremony coincides with the US release of her latest film Mack And Rita, in which she plays the 70-year-old manifestation of young homebody Mack Martin – which is set to hit theatres on August 12.

