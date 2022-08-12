Pep Guardiola plans to keep Sergio Gomez once deal for left-back is concluded

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Pep Guardiola plans to keep Sergio Gomez once deal for left-back is concluded

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 3:35 pm
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (John Walton/PA)
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola (John Walton/PA)

Manchester City will not send Sergio Gomez out on loan after completing the signing of the Spain Under-21 international, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

The Premier League champions are close to concluding a deal for the 21-year-old former Barcelona academy player after agreeing an initial £11million fee with Anderlecht this week.

City had earmarked Gomez as a development player and were considering sending him out on loan to gain experience but Guardiola’s squad is currently short of senior left-backs.

The departure of Oleksandr Zinchenko has left Joao Cancelo as the only senior specialist in the position, with youngster Josh Wilson-Esbrand another option.

Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined Arsenal
Oleksandr Zinchenko has joined Arsenal (Adam Davy/PA)

Guardiola said at a press conference: “He is for now. He is going to stay with us and he will be with the squad. Joao, Josh and him, (they will compete) for left-back.”

Gomez caught the eye playing at Anderlecht under former City captain Vincent Kompany last season. He joined the Belgian club a year ago after a spell at Borussia Dortmund.

Guardiola said: “In the (Under-17) World Cup five years ago, Phil Foden was the best player and he (Gomez) was the second-best player. He played in Spain Under-21s and he was a young talent for the academy of Barcelona.

“He went to Dortmund and didn’t have much minutes but in the last year played under the good hands of Vincent Kompany and Anderlecht, and he played really well. We targeted him and we could bring him here.”

Gomez will link up with fellow new signings Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez and Stefan Ortega at the Etihad Stadium.

Haaland, the headline capture, made an immediate impact with two goals on his Premier League debut against West Ham last weekend.

Guardiola has been impressed with how the 22-year-old Norwegian has settled but he feels the £51million man is still far from the finished article.

He said: “He is an exceptional player. It it not necessary to tell everyone, everybody knows it, but we are just a few weeks together.

“He is an incredible competitor, he wants to win and we are going to take this path together.

“But Erling, like Julian or Phil Foden or Cole Palmer, they have a lot of margin to improve. I would not like to make Phil, or Erling, (because he is) an exceptional player, (think) that it is done.

“I think he can be better and I think he has the will to do it.

“I never saw a player at 21 or 22 years – maybe (Lionel) Messi was already – but for the rest it is never finished business. Always you can improve.

Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut against West Ham
Erling Haaland scored twice on his Premier League debut against West Ham (John Walton/PA)

“We’ll try to finish this season, next season and when he finishes his career here (with him) saying, ‘I’m a better player than when I arrived’.”

City host promoted Bournemouth in their first home game of the new season on Saturday and Guardiola expects a testing afternoon.

“Newly-promoted teams in the first phases (of the season) are so difficult for the fact they don’t feel the pressure,” said the Spaniard, who has an injury doubt over Phillips.

“They are still with an incredible mood for the previous season. They have nothing to lose, they give everything.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal