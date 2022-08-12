This is a fight for the fans, the history and the legacy – Chris Eubank Jr

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

This is a fight for the fans, the history and the legacy – Chris Eubank Jr

By Press Association
August 12, 2022, 10:03 pm Updated: August 12, 2022, 11:32 pm
Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn will go head to head in London on October 8 (Steven Paston/PA)
Chris Eubank Jr (left) and Conor Benn will go head to head in London on October 8 (Steven Paston/PA)

Chris Eubank Jr has vowed to follow his father’s philosophy and maintain self-discipline as the hype over a showdown with rival Conor Benn heats up.

The two British fighters will go head-to-head some 29 years after Chris Eubank Sr and Nigel Benn slugged it out for a second time in their explosive WBC super-middleweight world title contest at Old Trafford.

The ‘Born Rivals’ showdown will be screened exclusively live by DAZN from the O2 Arena on October 8, with the fight set to be at a catchweight category, understood to be 157lb.

Given both men had fought at varying weights, it seemed as if a third instalment of the family rivalry would never materialise.

While the contest will generate plenty of headlines given the history involved, Eubank Jr, 32, has no intentions of allowing himself to lose focus.

“This is this is a fantasy fight right here. This is this is a fight for the fans, a fight for history, a fight for legacy,” he told the PA news agency.

Chris Eubank Sr (left) and Nigel Benn in action
Chris Eubank, left, and Nigel Benn fought twice during the 1990s (Sean Dempsey/PA)

“I’ve got to uphold my family name in this fight, 100 per cent, so there is a lot of pressure, but pressure is one thing I deal with exceptionally well so I am ready to go.”

Eubank Jr continued: “I need to be responsible in this fight – I have my family name to uphold here, not just in winning, but in how I conduct myself.

“I would not want to do anything to disrespect what my father felt during this fight.

“You guys saw it – in the interviews where Nigel was talking about how he hated him and trying to goad him into getting involved in fight probably outside of the ring.

“Nigel was the type of guy who would have loved to have done that, but my father would not rise to it.

“He had discipline, he knew that this was a respected sport and he was an ambassador, that there were kids watching, so he didn’t go down to that level.

“He said, ‘I don’t hate the man, I just want his belt’. I have to carry that same respect and philosophy into this fight and I will do so.”

Eubank Jr has previously boxed at super-middleweight, and weighed 160lbs when he beat Liam Williams on points in a one-sided contest during February.

The 32-year-old accepts shedding the pounds “is going to be hell”.

He said: “The weight I will be coming in at, I haven’t fought at since I was 18, so there has to be changes.

“I don’t know how it’s going to affect my performance. I don’t know how I’m gonna feel on the night, but I love a challenge. I am never one to back down from adversity.

“I’m responsible with how I train, with how I eat, how I live my life.

“Don’t get me wrong, it is going to be hell, very, very tough – but we will get the mission done.”

Benn, 25, again impressed in his last welterweight fight, stopping experienced South African Chris van Heerden inside two rounds to extend a perfect record to 21 wins.

“He has beaten every man that has been put in front of him, you have got to respect that,” Eubank Jr said.

“He is on a hot streak, is knocking guys out and putting in great performances, exciting the fans, building his profile.

“He is on a roll, has momentum and feels that he can take all of that into this fight and, as he said, be the first man to stop me.”

Chris Eubank Jr during a press conference
Chris Eubank Jr has his eyes on a world title shot (Steven Paston/PA)

Eubank Jr, though, insists he has unfinished business with the middleweight division.

“I want to be a part of history, to do something that’s never been done before, but that doesn’t mean I am not looking to the future,” he said.

“There are huge fights for me in the middleweight division.

“I want to win world titles, that is what we will be shooting for as soon as we take care of Conor Benn.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]