Universal announces 2024 release date for animated film Kung-Fu Panda 4

Universal Pictures have announced the release date for DreamWorks animated film Kung-Fu Panda 4.

The hit martial arts-themed film will be released on March 8, 2024, the studio announced on Friday.

As well starring Jack Black as the loveable title character Po, the franchise has featured A-list talent including Jackie Chan, Angelina Jolie, Seth Rogen, Lucy Liu, and screen veteran James Hong.

The original 2008 film was nominated for a Academy Award for best animated feature and at the time became DreamWorks’ highest grossing original animated film.

Further details are yet to be announced.