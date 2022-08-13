Democrats push landmark climate and health care bill through US Congress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Democrats push landmark climate and health care bill through US Congress

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 7:22 am
A divided Congress gave final approval on Friday to Democrats’ flagship climate and health care bill, handing President Joe Biden a back-from-the-dead triumph on coveted priorities that the party hopes will bolster their prospects for keeping their House and Senate majorities in November’s elections.

The House used a party-line 220-207 vote to pass the legislation, prompting hugs among Democrats on the House floor and cheers by White House staff watching on television.

“Today, the American people won. Special interests lost,” tweeted Mr Biden, who was shown beaming in a White House photo as he watched the vote on TV from Kiawah Island, South Carolina. He said he would sign the legislation next week.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrates during the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 bill enrolment ceremony
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi celebrates during the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 bill enrolment ceremony (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

The measure is but a shadow of the larger, more ambitious plan to supercharge environment and social programmes that Mr Biden and his party unveiled early last year.

Even so, Democrats happily declared victory on top-tier goals like providing Congress’ largest ever investment in curbing carbon emissions, reining in pharmaceutical costs and taxing large companies, hoping to show they can wring accomplishments from a routinely gridlocked Washington that often disillusions voters.

“Today is a day of celebration, a day we take another giant step in our momentous agenda,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who minutes later announced the final vote as she presided over the chamber.

She said the measure “meets the moment, ensuring that our families thrive and that our planet survives.”

Congress Budget
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House Democrats celebrate after signing the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 (Susan Walsh/AP)

Republicans solidly opposed the legislation, calling it a cornucopia of wasteful liberal daydreams that would raise taxes and families’ living costs.

They did the same on Sunday but Senate Democrats banded together and used Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote to power the measure through that 50-50 chamber.

Mr Biden’s initial 10-year, 3.5 trillion dollar proposal also envisioned free prekindergarten, paid family and medical leave, expanded Medicare benefits and eased immigration restrictions.

That crashed after centrist Senator Joe Manchin said it was too costly, using the leverage every Democrat has in the evenly-divided Senate.

Still, the final legislation remained substantive.

Its pillar is about 375 billion dollars over 10 years to encourage industry and consumers to shift from carbon-emitting to cleaner forms of energy.

That includes four billion dollars to cope with the West’s catastrophic drought.

Nancy Pelosi
Nancy Pelosi said the bill was ‘another giant step in our momentous agenda’ (Mariam Zuhaib/AP)

Spending, tax credits and loans would bolster technology like solar panels, consumer efforts to improve home energy efficiency, emission-reducing equipment for coal- and gas-powered power plants and air pollution controls for farms, ports and low-income communities.

Another 64 billion dollars would help 13 million people pay premiums over the next three years for privately bought health insurance.

Medicare would gain the power to negotiate its costs for pharmaceuticals, initially in 2026 for only 10 drugs.

Medicare beneficiaries’ out-of-pocket prescription costs would be limited to 2,000 dollars starting in 2025, and beginning next year would pay no more than 35 dollars monthly for insulin, the costly diabetes drug.

