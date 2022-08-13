Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Italy’s Lake Garda shrinks to near-historic low amid drought

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 10:00 am
A view of the peninsula of Sirmione (AP)
Italy’s worst drought in decades has reduced Lake Garda, the country’s largest lake, close to its lowest level ever recorded.

The receding water has exposed swathes of previously submerged rocks, with the lake having been warmed to temperatures that approach the average in the Caribbean Sea.

Tourists flocking to the popular northern lake for the start of Italy’s key summer long weekend found a vastly different landscape than in previous years.

Italy Lake Garda Drought
An expansive stretch of bleached rock extended far from the normal shoreline, ringing the southern Sirmione Peninsula with a yellow halo between the green hues of the water and the trees on the shore.

Tourist Beatrice Masi said: “We came last year, we liked it, and we came back this year.

“We found the landscape had changed a lot. We were a bit shocked when we arrived because we had our usual walk around, and the water wasn’t there.”

Northern Italy has not seen rainfall for months, and snowfall this year was down 70%, drying up important rivers like the Po, which flows across Italy’s agricultural and industrial heartland.

Many European countries, including the UK, Spain, Germany, Portugal, France, and the Netherlands, are enduring droughts this summer, prompting authorities to restrict water use.

The parched condition of the Po, Italy’s longest river, has already caused billions of euro in losses to farmers who normally rely on it to irrigate fields and rice paddies.

Lake Garda Drought
To compensate, authorities allowed more water from Lake Garda to flow out to local rivers – 70 cubic metres (2,472 cubic feet) of water per second.

But in late July, they reduced the amount to protect the lake and the financially important tourism tied to it.

With 45 cubic metres (1,589 cubic feet) of water per second being diverted to rivers, the lake on Friday was 32 centimetres (12.6in) above the water table, near the record lows in 2003 and 2007.

Garda mayor Davide Bedinelli said he had to protect both farmers and the tourist industry.

He insisted that the summer tourist season was going better than expected, despite cancellations, mostly from German tourists, during Italy’s latest heatwave in late July.

“Drought is a fact that we have to deal with this year, but the tourist season is in no danger,” Mr Bendinelli wrote in a July 20 Facebook post.

Lake Garda Drought
He confirmed the lake was losing two centimetres (.78in) of water a day.

The lake’s temperature, meanwhile, has been above average for August, according to seatemperature.org.

On Friday, the Garda’s water was nearly 26C, several degrees warmer than the average August temperature of 22C and nearing the Caribbean Sea’s average of around 27C.

For Mario Treccani, who owns a lakefront concession of beach chairs and umbrellas, the lake’s expanded shoreline means fewer people are renting his chairs since there are now plenty of rocks on which to sunbathe.

“The lake is usually a metre or more than a metre higher,” he said.

Pointing to a small wall that usually blocks the water from the beach chairs, he recalled that on windy days, sometimes waves from the lake would splash up onto the tourists. Not any more.

“It is a bit sad. Before, you could hear the noise of the waves breaking up here. Now, you don’t hear anything,” he said.

