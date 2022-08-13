Shipping companies prepare for worst as Rhine levels near critical low

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Shipping companies prepare for worst as Rhine levels near critical low

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 3:37 pm
The Maeuseturm (mice tower) in the middle of the river Rhine in Bingen, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)
The Maeuseturm (mice tower) in the middle of the river Rhine in Bingen, Germany (Michael Probst/AP)

Shipping companies prepared to halt the transport of goods on the Rhine as water levels in Germany’s biggest river neared a critically low point on Saturday.

An ongoing drought affecting much of Europe has lowered rivers such as the Rhine, preventing large ships with heavy loads from passing key waypoints and forcing them to use smaller vessels or to split cargoes into multiple shipments.

At one bottleneck, near the town of Kaub on the Middle Rhine, an official gauge measured the water level at 37cm centimetres (14.6 inches) on Saturday.

Big, heavy ships cannot pass if the level falls below 40cm (15.7 inches).

Germany Heat
A container ship passes Pfalzgrafenstein castle in the middle of the river Rhine in Kaub (Michael Probst/AP)

While the depth of the shipping lane in Kaub was still about 150cm (59 inches), experts say passage becomes tricky even for light or specially adapted cargo ships if water levels fall below 35cm (14 inches) at the gauge mark.

A reading below 30cm (11.8 inches) is considered unpassable.

Shipping authorities predict that point could be reached early next week, though it is unclear whether water levels will reach the record low of 25cm measured at the Kaub gauge in October 2018.

Logistics company Contargo said on Friday that it was preparing to halt shipping on the Upper and Middle Rhine for safety reasons and planned to shift some of its cargo on to trucks.

Germany Heat
A transport vessel passes the Rheinturm (Rhine Tower) in Dusseldorf, Germany (Christoph Reichwein/dpa/AP)

Road and rail freight capacity is limited, however.

Companies along the Rhine that rely on ships to receive raw materials and deliver finished goods are expected to face delays and shortages.

Coal-fired power plants and gas stations could also see supply shortages, if shipping on the Rhine is halted.

Meteorologists forecast rain in the coming days, though it was unclear whether it would be enough to keep water levels on the Rhine from dropping to a point that affects shipping.

In Italy, authorities allowed more water from Lake Garda to flow out to parched local rivers like the Po that farmers use to irrigate crops.

Combined with Italy’s worst drought in decades, the country’s largest lake is nearing its lowest-ever recorded water level.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal