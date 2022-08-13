Late Kyle Walker-Peters strike earns Southampton draw against Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Late Kyle Walker-Peters strike earns Southampton draw against Leeds

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 5:13 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 5:20 pm
Kyle Walker-Peters earned Southampton a point (Adam Davy/PA)
Kyle Walker-Peters struck a late equaliser as Southampton came back from two goals behind to secure their first point of the season in a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Leeds.

Rodrigo had struck twice at the start of the second half to put the visitors in a dominant position but Jesse Marsch’s side were unable to hold out for a second successive Premier League win.

Instead it was Southampton – who bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day – who fought their way back into the match.

Joe Aribo tapped home to halve the deficit in the 72nd minute before Walker-Peters curled in the equaliser in the 81st minute.

Neither side had any significant chances in the opening exchanges, with Leeds coming closest when Patrick Bamford had a shot blocked in the 13th minute.

Despite Leeds’ bright opening, there was a moment of concern when VAR checked a possible red card for a last-ditch challenge by Diego Llorente on Stuart Armstrong.

Southampton almost had a fortunate break just before the 20-minute mark when Armstrong had an effort deflect back at him off a defender and then narrowly wide of the target.

The home side’s best chance of the half came in the 27th minute when Armel Bella Kotchap drove forward from defence, drove up the pitch and fired just wide of the goal.

Rodrigo
Rodrigo opened the scoring for Leeds moments into the second half (PA)

There was another injury concern for Marsch to contend with when Bamford was forced off in the 28th minute.

Gavin Bazunu had to be alert to dive to his left and tip substitute Daniel James’ effort around the post, after he made a clever run into the box before creating space to shoot, with the goalkeeper called on again to catch the ball on the line from Rasmus Kristensen’s header at the subsequent corner.

Leeds took the lead just moments after the start of the second half, when Rodrigo turned home a well-timed ball from Jack Harrison.

In the 58th minute Leeds had a chance to double their lead from a corner but Rodrigo’s glancing header landed on the roof of the net.

The visitors did find their second on the hour mark, with Saints struggling again to clear their lines from a corner.

Southampton v Leeds United – Premier League – St. Mary’s Stadium
Rodrigo Moreno celebrates his second goal of the afternoon (PA)

The corner was flicked on at the near post and Rodrigo headed in from just a yard out to double his and Leeds’ tally.

Against the run of play Southampton managed to pull one back when substitute Aribo tapped home after being picked out by Adam Armstrong in an unmarked position at the far post.

The 26-year-old had to round the approaching Illan Meslier before finding the net for his first Southampton goal.

Southampton struck the equaliser with just under 10 minutes of normal time remaining. A clever pass from Sekou Mara played in Walker-Peters who fired past Meslier and into the far side of the goal.

