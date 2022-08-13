Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton response to earn draw with Leeds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Ralph Hasenhuttl delighted with Southampton response to earn draw with Leeds

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 6:31 pm
Ralph Hasenhuttl believes his Southampton side “destroyed a few headlines” as Kyle Walker-Peters struck a late equaliser (Adam Davy/PA)
Ralph Hasenhuttl believes his Southampton side “destroyed a few headlines” as Kyle Walker-Peters struck a late equaliser (Adam Davy/PA)

Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl was pleased with his side’s response as they battled back from two down to earn a 2-2 draw with Leeds with a pair of late goals.

Rodrigo had struck twice at the start of the second half to put the visitors in a dominant position but Jesse Marsch’s side were unable to hold out for a second successive Premier League win.

Joe Aribo tapped home to halve the deficit in the 72nd minute before Kyle Walker-Peters curled in the equaliser in the 81st minute.

The Austrian manager praised his side’s response, saying: “Sorry that we destroyed a few headlines, because they were maybe written at that moment.

“But the team gave the answer.

“We had a tough week because of some circumstances but we showed a good reaction and nothing less than I expected from this fantastic group.”

Southampton bounced back from their 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on the opening day to fight back, and Hasenhuttl was happy to get something from the game.

“It was a good comeback from our side and the team I think gave their answer today,” he said.

Marsch believes Leeds have made progress to be disappointed to be leaving the south coast with only a point after dominating for large parts of the game.

“Obviously we’re disappointed,” the Leeds boss said.

“It’s a terrible feeling to play so well and have the game switch and walk away with what feels like less than one point.

“But I think it’s progress for us to be so disappointed with only a point and then also again, we have to see through the trees a little bit and understand that the performance was quite good from an individual perspective and from the collective.

“I think we’re very stable and also finding ways to be dangerous. So for me, it’s always in my mind how to be glass half full, even in a moment like this.

“But the group is making progress there is no question and it’s great to see so many individuals playing at a high level.”

Marsch also believes Patrick Bamford’s early first-half exit due to injury will not be a serious problem for the club.

“Patrick I think is not bad,” he said, adding: “He had felt a little tightness with his adductor. I’ve challenged him to be honest with us on exactly where he stands with things and he felt like he wasn’t 100 per cent.

“So he didn’t want to stress it and he made the right decision to come off, even though if it’s a Cup final, I think he keeps playing.

“With a lot of games coming up, we just wanted to make sure that we manage him in the right way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal