Man Utd players put my plan in the bin, claims Ten Hag after Brentford thrashing

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Man Utd players put my plan in the bin, claims Ten Hag after Brentford thrashing

By Press Association
August 13, 2022, 9:21 pm Updated: August 13, 2022, 11:05 pm
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues instructions to his players (John Walton/PA)
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag issues instructions to his players (John Walton/PA)

Erik ten Hag blamed the players and not the plan after Manchester United’s calamitous 4-0 defeat at Brentford.

United are already in full-blown crisis mode after finding themselves four down at half-time through a mixture of defensive ineptitude and Brentford opportunism.

Goalkeeper David De Gea gifted the first two to Josh Dasilva and Mathias Jensen, Ben Mee helped himself to a third and Bryan Mbeumo hit a slick fourth on a chastening afternoon for the visitors.

The defeat means Ten Hag is the first manager to lose each of his first two games in charge of Manchester United since John Chapman, in 1921.

It also left United bottom of the top flight for the first time in more than three decades and Ten Hag questioning the hunger of his players.

“For one, Brentford were more hungry, and two, we conceded goals with individual mistakes,” said Ten Hag.

“You can have a good plan, but then you put the plan in the bin.

“I think it’s nothing to do with tactics. The first two goals are about dealing with the ball and decisions.

“I think they follow my instructions but they make bad decisions. This is football, it’s a game of mistakes and we got punished.

“When the results are like this I can imagine (how the fans) are feeling. It’s no good that we show that clearly, and we have to change that. We need more hunger on the pitch as a team and individuals.”

Manchester United’s David de Gea
Manchester United’s David De Gea endured an evening to forget (John Walton/PA)

De Gea let Dasilva’s long-range shot slip through his fingers for the opening goal and five minutes later, in trying to play out of defence as Ten Hag demands, allowed Jensen to snaffle the second.

“He didn’t have to release the ball there because we gave options and the players have to choose,” insisted Ten Hag. “We said ‘invite them and play long’.

“I’m confident that he can do it – and on the second goal, OK. He showed already in training and in the first games he can do that.

“I don’t want to play from the back when it’s not possible. It was naive how we played today. You have to play more direct. It’s clear at this level that’s not the standard we want to act.”

Cristiano Ronaldo started and finished the match but Ten Hag still hauled off three players, Luke Shaw, Fred and summer signing Lisandro Martinez, at half-time.

“I subbed three but I could have changed them all,” he said. “We wanted to bring some fresh energy in the game, not specifically the ones who got subbed because I don’t think that’s honest to them.”

Mee bundled in the third when United failed to deal with a corner before Ivan Toney teed up the goal of the match for strike partner Mbeumo.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank
Thomas Frank was extremely proud of his Brentford players (John Walton/PA)

“It was a very good performance overall, I don’t think teams often win 4-0 in the Premier League, and definitely not against Manchester United,” said Bees boss Thomas Frank.

“This group of players keep showing me how good they are together. I don’t think it was a ‘4-0 win’, but it was a clear, deserved win.

“We deserve a huge amount of credit. It was definitely one of our top performances here.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]