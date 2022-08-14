Cameron Smith two off the lead ahead of FedEx St Jude Championship final round

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Cameron Smith two off the lead ahead of FedEx St Jude Championship final round

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 7:59 am
Open champion Cameron Smith is two shots off the lead heading into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship (Richard Sellers/PA Images).
Open champion Cameron Smith moved to within striking distance of leader JJ Spaun heading into the final round of the FedEx St Jude Championship as he seeks to become world number one for the first time.

The Australian, who has refused to deny intense speculation he is joining the Saudi-backed breakaway LIV Golf at the end of the season, shot a 67 to sit just two behind Spaun.

Spaun maintained his place at the top of the leaderboard for the third round in a row after a couple of late birdies retained his advantage at 13 under.

He leads by one from Austria’s Sepp Straker but there is a growing threat from the group in joint-third where Smith was joined by Will Zalatoris – runner-up at the US PGA and US Open this year – after an impressive 65 and Trey Mullinax, who shot 66.

But all eyes will be on Smith on Sunday as he seeks to reach another landmark.

“That would mean a lot. I mean, that’s what we’re all here to do,” said Smith on the possibility of overtaking Scottie Scheffler at the top of the rankings.

“One of my goals, probably since the start of the year, is to try to get to that top spot and I’ll try to chase it down.”

Both Spaun, world 98 and Valero Texas Open champion and Straka, February’s Honda Classic winner, are seeking to become the ninth multiple winner on the PGA Tour this season.

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick remains in contention four shots back after a 67 lifted him to nine under and into a share of eighth place.

Victory in Memphis guarantees the winner a place East Lake for the season-ending Tour Championship, where an 18million US dollars (£14.9million) bonus is up for grabs for the winner of the FedEx Cup.

