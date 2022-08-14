Tributes to Indian billionaire and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Tributes to Indian billionaire and investor Rakesh Jhunjhunwala

By Press Association
August 14, 2022, 10:45 am
An Indian flag in Cannaught Circus, New Delhi (Alamy/PA)
An Indian flag in Cannaught Circus, New Delhi (Alamy/PA)

Veteran stock market investor and Indian billionaire Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, nicknamed India’s own Warren Buffett, died in Mumbai city at the age of 62, the Press Trust of India news agency reported.

India’s prime minister Narendra Modi led the tributes for the business magnate, who had an estimated net worth of 5.8 billion US dollars, according to Forbes.

“Rakesh Jhunjhunwala was indomitable.

“Full of life, witty and insightful, he leaves behind an indelible contribution to the financial world,” Mr Modi tweeted, and also expressed his condolences to Mr Jhunjhunwala’s family.

His cause of death has not yet been released, although he was said to be suffering from various health issues, local media reported.

Mr Jhunjhunwala, a chartered accountant from the northern state of Rajasthan, began investing in the stock market while he was still in college, starting off with capital of just 5,000 rupees (63 US dollars).

He went on to establish and manage RARE Enterprises, an asset management firm.

As his net worth steadily rose, he became one of India’s richest men with investments in some of the country’s biggest companies.

In his latest venture, he teamed up with two Indian airline chief executives to launch the low-cost Akasa Air, which took its first flight last week.

Mr Jhunjhunwala was seen at the launch in a wheelchair, local media reported.

Also called the Big Bull of the country’s Bombay Stock Exchange, Mr Jhunjhunwala was known for taking risks in the market and in his investments.

“Investor, bold risk-taker, masterly understanding of the stock market,” tweeted finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman, calling him a “leader in his own right” who strongly believed in India’s strength and growth.

In an interview last week with news channel CNBC-TV18, Mr Jhunjhunwala said despite the unfavourable economic conditions across the world, “the Indian market will grow, but at a slower pace”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal