David Alaba leads Real Madrid to comeback win over Almeria

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

David Alaba leads Real Madrid to comeback win over Almeria

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 1:31 am
David Alaba scored the winner for Real Madrid with his first touch (AP Photo/Jose Breton)
David Alaba scored the winner for Real Madrid with his first touch (AP Photo/Jose Breton)

David Alaba scored on his first touch as Real Madrid staged a second-half comeback to walk away with a 2-1 victory at Almeria.

Manchester United academy graduate Largie Ramazani opened the scoring on six minutes, latching onto an Inigo Eguaras long ball before sending a low strike past a diving Thibaut Courtois into the bottom left.

The result seemed to stall the defending champions, who couldn’t find a breakthrough despite dominating in possession.

Their persistence finally paid off in the 61st minute when Vazquez Lucas levelled from the centre of the six-yard box.

Alaba then came off the bench and wasted no time, firing an assured free-kick into the back of the net for the game-winner.

Valencia, meanwhile, clung onto a 1-0 lead from a Carlos Soler spot kick despite going down to 10 men after Eray Comert was shown red early in the second half.

Takefusa Kubo netted in his first game for Real Sociedad, his first-half strike the only goal in their victory over Cadiz.

Bayern’s Jamal Musiala
Bayern’s Jamal Musiala (left) impressed in his side comfortable victory over Wolfsburg (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)

Bayern Munich extended their perfect start to the new season with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Wolfsburg.

Jamal Musiala earned Bundesliga Man of the Matchday honours after he opened the scoring on Sunday on 33 minutes, with Thomas Muller doubling Bayern’s advantage ten minutes later.

Elsewhere, Union Berlin held Mainz to a goalless draw.

A dramatic afternoon in Rome saw both sides drop down to 10 men after Luís Maximiano was sent off just six minutes into Lazio’s home clash with Bologna, with Adama Soumaoro seeing red in first-half stoppage time.

Marko Arnautovic scored from the spot to open the scoring on 38 minutes before Lorenzo De Silvestri took a deflection amidst a goalmouth scramble and sent it into his own net before Ciro Immobile fired in the winner for the hosts.

Cremonese were also left short-handed after Gonzalo Escalante was sent off in their 3-2 loss to Fiorentina, while M’Bala Nzola’s first-half strike was enough to secure Spezia their Serie A win over Empoli.

In France, Auxerre salvaged a 2-2 draw with Angers despite being down to 10 men after Lassine Sinayoko was punished in the second half.

The hosts, who got off to an early lead through a fourth-minute Julian Jeanvier goal, also benefitted from a Cedric Hountondji own goal.

Emmanuel Agbadou was sent off in Clermont Foot’s 4-2 victory at Reims, while Toulouse also picked up three points on the road with a 3-0 win at Troyes.

Ajaccio and Lens played out a goalless draw, while both Brest v Marseille and Nice v Strasbourg ended 1-1.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal