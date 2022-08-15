Actress Anne Heche ‘peacefully taken off life support’ nine days after car crash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Actress Anne Heche ‘peacefully taken off life support’ nine days after car crash

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 4:37 am
Hollywood actress Anne Heche has been ‘peacefully taken off life support’ nine days after suffering a ‘severe anoxic brain injury’ in a car crash (Alamy/PA)
Hollywood actress Anne Heche has been ‘peacefully taken off life support’ nine days after suffering a ‘severe anoxic brain injury’ in a car crash (Alamy/PA)

Hollywood actress Anne Heche has been “peacefully taken off life support” nine days after suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” in a car crash.

A representative for the 53-year-old star confirmed her death to the PA news agency on Sunday night.

Heche had been in hospital since she was severely injured in the crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on August 5.

Anne Heche in a scene from I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997)
Anne Heche in a scene from I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) (Alamy/PA)

The actress, who rose to fame in the late 90s, suffered burns and a brain injury when she crashed her car into a house.

Heche had been classified as “legally dead according to California law” after the crash but kept on life support in case her organs could be donated.

