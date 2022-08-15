Actress Anne Heche ‘peacefully taken off life support’ nine days after car crash

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hollywood actress Anne Heche has been “peacefully taken off life support” nine days after suffering a “severe anoxic brain injury” in a car crash.

A representative for the 53-year-old star confirmed her death to the PA news agency on Sunday night.

Heche had been in hospital since she was severely injured in the crash in the Mar Vista area of Los Angeles on August 5.

Anne Heche in a scene from I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) (Alamy/PA)

The actress, who rose to fame in the late 90s, suffered burns and a brain injury when she crashed her car into a house.

Heche had been classified as “legally dead according to California law” after the crash but kept on life support in case her organs could be donated.