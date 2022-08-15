Japanese PM renews no-conflict pledge on anniversary of Second World War defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Japanese PM renews no-conflict pledge on anniversary of Second World War defeat

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 7:58 am
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends the memorial service (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP)
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida attends the memorial service (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP)

Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has renewed Japan’s no-war pledge at a sombre ceremony as his country marked the 77th anniversary of its Second World War defeat.

In his first address as prime minister since taking office in October, Mr Kishida said Japan will “stick to our resolve to never repeat the tragedy of the war”.

He did not mention Japanese aggression across Asia in the first half of the 20th century or the victims in the region. The omission was a precedent set by the assassinated former leader Shinzo Abe, who had pushed to whitewash Japan’s wartime brutality.

Mr Kishida largely focused on the damage Japan suffered on its turf — the US atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, massive firebombings across Japan and the bloody ground battle on Okinawa.

Japan WWII Anniversary
Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida lays a flower during a memorial service marking the 77th anniversary of Japan’s Second World War defeat (Yuichi Yamazaki/Pool Photo via AP)

He said the peace and prosperity that the country enjoys today is built on the suffering and sacrifices of those who died in the war.

Beginning in 2013, Mr Abe stopped acknowledging Japan’s wartime hostilities or apologising in his August 15 speeches, scrapping the tradition that began in 1995.

Emperor Naruhito repeated his “deep remorse” over Japan’s wartime actions in a nuanced phrase in his speech, like his father, Emperor Emeritus Akihito, who devoted his career to making amends for a war fought in the name of the wartime emperor, Hirohito, the current emperor’s grandfather.

Some 900 participants observed a minute of silence at noon during the ceremony held at the Budokan arena.

The crowd was reduced from about 5,000 before the pandemic, participants were asked to wear masks, and there was no singing of the national anthem.

While Mr Kishida on Monday stayed away from praying at the Yasukuni Shrine and sent a religious ornament instead, three of his Cabinet members visited — Economic Security Minister Sanae Takaichi and Disaster Reconstruction Minister Kenya Akiba earlier on Monday, and Trade and Industry Minister Yasutoshi Nishimura on Saturday.

“I paid respects to the spirits of those who sacrificed their lives for the national policy,” Ms Takaichi told reporters, adding she also prayed that there will be no more war dead in Ukraine.

Japan WWII Anniversary
Visitors in old Japanese Imperial army uniforms enter Yasukuni Shrine, which honours Japan’s war dead (Eugene Hoshiko/AP)

Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno defended their Yasukuni visits by saying that “in any country, it is natural to pay respects to those who sacrificed their lives to their nation” but that they decided to pray as “private citizens”.

“There is no change to Japan’s policy of strengthening its ties with its neighbours China and South Korea,” Mr Matsuno said.

Victims of Japanese actions during the first half of the 20th century, especially China and the Koreas, see the shrine as a symbol of Japanese militarism because it honours convicted war criminals among about 2.5 million war dead.

The visits sparked criticisms from China and South Korea.

South Korea’s Foreign Ministry expressed “deep disappointment and regret” over the Yasukuni visits which it said beautifies Japan’s past invasions.

The ministry urged Japanese officials to “look squarely” at history and demonstrate their “sincere” remorse with action.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin criticised the visits as representing “Japanese government’s erroneous attitude toward historical issues”.

Mr Wang also urged Japan to “deeply reflect” on its wartime aggression and act responsibly to gain trust of its Asian neighbours and the larger international community.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal