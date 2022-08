Drivers rescued as bridge in Norway collapses

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A car plunged into the water and a lorry got stuck when a wooden bridge over a river in Norway collapsed on Monday.

The drivers of both vehicles were rescued and doing well, police said.

Police were alerted shortly after 7.30am (0530 GMT) that the bridge had collapsed as a lorry and a car were crossing over it.

The car plunged into the river while the lorry remained on the bridge in a nearly vertical position on a collapsed section that was raised at an angle out of the water.

A helicopter assisted the rescue operation and pulled out the lorry driver, police said. The driver of the car managed to get out of his vehicle by himself.

The nearly 150 metre long bridge connects the west bank of the Gudbrandsdalslaagen River and the village of Tretten.

The bridge opened in 2012.

“It is completely catastrophic, completely unreal,” mayor Jon Halvor Midtmageli told the Dabgladet newspaper. “It is also a fairly new bridge.”

“It is completely destroyed, everything has fallen down,” he added.

The Norwegian Automobile Federation said the bridge was checked in 2021, raising concern about the safety of such bridges.

“We who travel on the roads must be able to trust that the bridges are safe to drive on,” the organisation’s spokeswoman Ingunn Handagard told the Norwegian news agency NTB.

The cause of the collapse was not immediately known.