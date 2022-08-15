Death toll in Armenia fireworks depot blast reaches six

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Death toll in Armenia fireworks depot blast reaches six

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 1:48 pm
Rescuers work at the site of the explosion (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)
Rescuers work at the site of the explosion (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)

The death toll in an explosion at a fireworks storage depot in Armenia’s capital has risen to six, officials said on Monday, as rescuers combed through wreckage hunting for victims.

A powerful blast tore through the depot at a popular market in Armenia’s capital Yerevan on Sunday, setting off a massive fire that sent a towering column of thick smoke over the city.

Officials initially said two people were killed, but the death toll has climbed as rescuers search for victims amid slabs of concrete and twisted metal.

Armenia Explosion
Six people have been confirmed dead (Vahram Baghdasaryan/Photolure/AP)

Another 18 people remain missing and at least 61 people were injured.

The market, about a mile south of the city centre, is popular for its low prices and variety of goods.

There was no word on what caused the fireworks to ignite, but officials ruled out a terror attack.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]