Russian shells slam into eastern Ukraine, killing three

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 2:42 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 3:14 pm
Russian rockets launch against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv (Vadim Belikov/AP)
At least three Ukrainian civilians have been killed and nearly 20 others wounded in the latest artillery barrages from the Russian military, Ukrainian officials said on Monday.

The eastern region of Donetsk, one of the two provinces making up the country’s industrial heartland of Donbas that has been the focus of a Russian offensive, has faced the most intense shelling.

Regional officials said at least three people died and another 13 were wounded by Russian shelling that hit numerous towns and villages in the Donetsk region during the last 24 hours.

The barrage has damaged dozens of residential buildings and civilian infrastructure.

In Kharkiv, five civilians were wounded in the latest Russian shelling (Vadim Belikov/AP)

In the country’s second-largest city of Kharkiv, five civilians were wounded in the latest Russian shelling early on Monday, according to the city’s mayor, Ihor Terekhov.

The Russian forces also struck several other regions of Ukraine with rockets and artillery.

For their part, the Ukrainian military claimed to have destroyed more than 10 Russian warehouses with ammunition and military equipment in the past week.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian parliament, Verkhovna Rada, extended martial law and the country’s general mobilisation for another 90 days.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday: “Ukraine has always longed and longs for peace and many times in various negotiation formats has offered the Russian leadership to end the war and free Ukrainian land from occupation.

“But so far, Russia believes in terror, remains in the grip of its propaganda illusions and still hopes that it can supposedly achieve something through various forms of blackmail. It won’t.”

He emphasised that “we must defend ourselves”, adding that “the stronger Ukraine will be, the weaker Russia will be, and therefore, the less time this war will last”.

Russia’s President Vladimir Putin and defence minister Sergei Shoigu at the opening of the Army 2022 International Military and Technical Forum in the Patriot Park outside Moscow (Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

He also dismissed the heads of three regional branches of Ukraine’s top security agency, SBU, in the Kyiv, Lviv and Tarnopil regions.

Mr Zelensky’s office did not elaborate on the reasons behind the move.

Last month, he dismissed SBU chief Ivan Bakanov and a chief prosecutor, saying their departments had too many people who faced accusations of collaborating with the Russians.

Speaking at the opening of an arms show outside Moscow, Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed the military’s action in Ukraine, declaring that it “fights for Russia … and fulfilling all the tasks that were set, liberating the Donbas step by step”.

