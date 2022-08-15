That escalated quickly – Will Ferrell involved in luring Gareth Bale to LA

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
That escalated quickly – Will Ferrell involved in luring Gareth Bale to LA

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 5:02 pm
Will Ferrell and Gareth Bale (Ian West/Mike Egerton/PA)
Will Ferrell and Gareth Bale (Ian West/Mike Egerton/PA)

Gareth Bale received a personal message from Hollywood star Will Ferrell as Los Angeles FC rolled out the red carpet when signing the Wales international for the World Cup build-up and beyond.

There was intense speculation about the 33-year-old’s future – and even talk about his love for the sport – after a medal-laden spell with Real Madrid came to a frustrating end.

Bale was linked with a move to hometown club Cardiff ahead of Wales’ appearance at the winter World Cup, but LAFC swept in under the radar and brought him to Major League Soccer.

It is a signing befitting the city of stars, where the forward has signed a 12-month contact with an option through to 2024.

“I will tell you the absolute, honest truth, until I saw a signature I never believed it would happen,” LAFC co-president and general manager John Thorrington told the PA news agency.

“But everything trended positively throughout and it was a fairly linear process. It was sort of step by step.

“He had some questions and we would bring in that expert to talk about it – whether that would be our strength and conditioning staff, whether it was bringing an owner into the conversation.

“We just had probably five, six conversations, and I think each got us a step closer to the deal.

Will Ferrell
Will Ferrell is a Hollywood star (Niall Carson/PA)

“We were a totally different opportunity and I was not surprised to hear there was competition in Europe.

“But I think what helped is Gareth’s knowledge of LA, getting to know what the club offered, which was unique relative to the other options, and we were grateful that the stars aligned, and we’re able to do.”

Representatives sounded out LAFC to see if they were interested in Bale after Wales’ World Cup play-off win against Ukraine – a period when the club were completing a deal for Italy’s Euro-winning captain Giorgio Chiellini.

They are the highest-profile signings to date for a club that have made a splash since their MLS debut in 2018, with boisterous, sell-out crowds cheering on a side backed by an ownership group that includes actor Ferrell.

Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid
Gareth Bale won five Champions Leagues at Real Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

“I can’t remember exactly what stage in the conversation it was but he did receive a personal message from Will Ferrell,” Thorrington said.

“We have an amazing group of owners, who are very committed to delivering on these lofty ambitions.”

Bale has scored twice in his first four appearances for LAFC, who welcome Wayne Rooney’s DC United to the Banc of California Stadium on Tuesday.

The runaway MLS leaders are eyeing a seventh straight victory and Thorrington is excited by what Bale will bring to their charge for silverware.

“We were very clear from the outset as to what we could put together as a package for Gareth – and I think the key to the deal was never finances,” said the Manchester United youth product, who played for Huddersfield and Grimsby.

“I mean, we can’t compete with Real Madrid and these, so I think the conversation was less about economics and more about everything else. I think that just showed where Gareth’s priorities are.

“It was to be in an environment where he felt he could thrive and be comfortable, where his family could be comfortable and put himself in a position where he can succeed in preparation for the World Cup and for the next few years of his career.”

Gareth Bale is heading to Qatar with Wales
Bale is heading to Qatar with Wales (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Put to Thorrington there had been a perception that Bale just needed to play for the World Cup, he said: “Yeah, so that, again, was part of the conversation, which was ‘what are you seeing in this?’ because that could have been true.

“If he would have said to us ‘look, I just want to get to the World Cup and we’ll take it from there’ we would have said ‘OK, let’s talk about that’.

“But it was very clear to us that this was not just a short-term decision for Gareth and his family. That he wanted to think longer term, which is why we structured the deal accordingly.

“It was very clear to us that Gareth’s intent and desire was to find an agreement that extended beyond just the World Cup.”

