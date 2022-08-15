R Kelly jury selection begins over trial-fixing allegations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

R Kelly jury selection begins over trial-fixing allegations

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 5:34 pm Updated: August 15, 2022, 6:02 pm
R Kelly (Amr Alfiky/AP)
R Kelly (Amr Alfiky/AP)

Jury selection began on Monday at R&B singer R Kelly’s federal trial in his home town of Chicago.

He faces charges that he rigged his 2008 state child pornography trial by threatening and paying off a girl who he allegedly filmed himself having sex with when he was about 30 and she was no older than 14.

Jurors acquitted Kelly on all charges in that 2008 trial, some saying later that they felt they had no choice because the girl did not give evidence.

The woman, now in her 30s and referred to in filings only as Minor 1, will be the government’s star witness in the forthcoming federal trial.

Kelly, 55, goes into the Chicago federal court already sentenced by a New York federal judge to a 30-year prison term for a 2021 conviction on charges he used his fame to sexually abuse other young fans.

Kelly, wearing a light grey suit and a tie, sat next to his lawyer Jennifer Bonjean as court began.

R Kelly
R Kelly performs in Los Angeles in 2013 (Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)

Bonjean introduced herself, Kelly and other attorneys representing him. Kelly wore a mask, as did everyone in court due to coronavirus precautions.

Before at least two dozen potential jurors were brought in, the judge said he hoped to select 12 jurors and six alternates on Monday and Tuesday.

Once a jury is chosen, the panel will hear opening statements from prosecutors and the defence before the first witness is called.

Kelly, who rose from poverty on Chicago’s South Side to become a star singer, songwriter and producer, faces multiple charges at the federal trial.

They include four counts of enticement of minors for sex – one each for four other accusers. They, too, are expected to give evidence.

Before potential jurors were brought in, Bonjean asked the judge to exclude anyone who watched the documentary Surviving R Kelly, which revisited old allegations against Kelly and spotlighted new ones.

An estimated 12.8 million people watched the six-part series that premiered in January 2019.

The judge denied that motion but said the jurors would be questioned about the program

Convictions in Chicago could add decades to Kelly’s New York sentence, against which he is appealing. With the New York sentence alone, Kelly will be about 80 before qualifying for early release.

Two Kelly associates, Derrel McDavid and Milton Brown, are co-defendants at the Chicago trial.

McDavid is accused of helping Kelly fix the 2008 trial, while Brown is charged with receiving child pornography. Like Kelly, they have also denied any wrongdoing.

Two state cases are also still pending. One is a multiple count sex-abuse case from Cook County Circuit Court in Chicago. The other is a solicitation case in Minnesota. No trial dates are set for either.

Minor 1 is expected to testify that she was on video having sex with Kelly.

The recording was at the heart of the month-long 2008 trial and was played for jurors almost every day.

Minor 1 first met Kelly in the late 1990s when she was in junior high school.

She had tagged along to Kelly’s Chicago recording studio with her aunt, a professional singer working with Kelly.

Soon after, Minor 1 told her parents Kelly was going to become her godfather.

Prosecutors say Kelly later threatened and sought to pay off Minor 1 and her parents so they would not testify at the 2008 trial. None of them did.

Double jeopardy rules bar the prosecution of someone for the same crimes of which they were acquitted earlier.

That does not apply to the Chicago federal trial because prosecutors are alleging different crimes related to Minor 1, including obstruction of justice.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Music

Fans speculate after Zayn Malik sings another One Direction tune (Ian West/PA)
Fans speculate after Zayn Malik sings another One Direction tune
Family of Nipsey Hussle remember rapper at posthumous Walk Of Fame ceremony (Damian Dovarganes/AP)
Family of Nipsey Hussle remember rapper at posthumous Walk Of Fame ceremony
ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles (Yui Mok/PA)
ASAP Rocky charged with two counts of assault with a firearm in Los Angeles
Self Esteem (Olivia Richardson/PA)
Singer Self Esteem: It feels radical to be a healthy size 14
Adele has given a rare glimpse into her private life saying she has ‘never been in love like this’
Adele gushes about boyfriend Rich Paul: ‘I’m obsessed with him’
Rachel Stevens (Ian West/PA)
Rachel Stevens on how she handles her daughter following in her famous footsteps
Paul O’Grady (Yui Mok/PA)
Paul O’Grady thanks loyal listeners as he signs off from final BBC Radio 2…
Paul O’Grady (Stuart Wilson/PA)
Paul O’Grady reveals reason for leaving BBC Radio 2 show after 14 years
Coldplay have made a colourful return to Wembley Stadium at the kick off the London leg of their Music Of The Spheres world tour (Suzan Moore/PA)
Coldplay make colourful return to Wembley Stadium with Music Of The Spheres tour
Beyonce (PA)
Beyonce enjoys second week of chart success with new album Renaissance

More from Press and Journal

The assault happened in Kellands Park in Inverurie. Picture by Chris Sumner.
Teenager, 18, taken to hospital following assault in Inverurie
0
Rowena MacDonald was injured at her home in Tarskavaig. Picture by Jason Hedges
Fundraiser set up to help Rowena MacDonald and her family following Skye tragedy
0
Jessica Munro sets off for her first day at Crown Primary, Inverness, with mum Dawn. Picture by Jason Hedges
And they're off: Excitement and tears for Highland's new primary ones
0
R Kelly (Amr Alfiky/AP)
New report says green jobs growth strongest in Scotland but skills gap threatens north-east…
0
Many households may struggle to keep the lights on in the coming months (Photo: Yevhen Prozhyrko/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Energy prices should freeze, not people in need
1
Emma Logie, of Keith Golf Club.
Golf: Keith's Emma Logie is first through to Evening Express Champion of Champions ladies…
0