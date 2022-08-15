Kremlin critic Navalny says he is in solitary confinement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Kremlin critic Navalny says he is in solitary confinement

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 5:52 pm
Alexei Navalny appears on a video screen set up at Moscow City Court, in May (Russian Federal Penitentiary Service/AP)
Alexei Navalny appears on a video screen set up at Moscow City Court, in May (Russian Federal Penitentiary Service/AP)

Imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny says prison officials ordered him to serve at least three days in solitary confinement, citing a minor infraction, in retaliation for his activism behind bars.

A post about the punishment appeared in Navalny’s social media accounts on Monday.

It was not immediately clear how the politician got the information out – the post says that those in solitary confinement are not allowed to have visitors, letters or parcels, the only possessions at Navalny’s disposal are “a mug and a book”, and he has a pen and some paper for just over an hour a day.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 on returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from nerve-agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

He received a two-and-a-half year sentence for violating the conditions of his parole while outside Russia.

In March, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on charges of fraud and contempt of court, allegations he rejected as a politically motivated attempt by Russian authorities to keep him behind bars for as long as possible.

During his time behind bars, his social media accounts have been regularly updated with posts about life in prison.

Last week he announced setting up a labour union for convicts, of which he said he was the only member at the time.

Navalny said the union has successfully argued for replacing backless stools with chairs in the prison’s sewing shop where he works.

According to the post on Monday, the union activity was the real reason prison officials sent him to solitary confinement.

“The Kremlin wants to see its gulag consisting of voiceless slaves. And here I am, instead of begging for pardon, uniting some people and demanding that some laws be observed.”

The post said Navalny was summoned by prison officials and told that video surveillance showed he regularly unbuttoned his prison clothes while in the work area.

“This certainly characterises me as a hopeless villain. So, a decision has been made to send me to punitive solitary confinement” for three days, the post read.

If Navalny “doesn’t change (his) attitude”, his stay there would be extended, prison officials told him, according to the post.

The post described solitary as “the most severe punishment in the legal prison hierarchy” – a small concrete cell, which “is very hot and there is almost no air”.

There is a metal bed attached to a wall, and a mattress and a pillow are only brought at 9pm and taken away at 5am.

“Visitation is now allowed, letters are not allowed, parcels are not allowed. It is the only place in prison where even smoking is not allowed,” the post read.

