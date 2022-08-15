Darwin Nunez has time to learn from red card in Liverpool draw – Jurgen Klopp

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Darwin Nunez has time to learn from red card in Liverpool draw – Jurgen Klopp

By Press Association
August 15, 2022, 11:43 pm Updated: August 16, 2022, 6:23 am
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez will serve a three-match ban for his red card against Crystal Palace (Peter Byrne/PA)
Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez will serve a three-match ban for his red card against Crystal Palace (Peter Byrne/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits Darwin Nunez will have plenty of time to learn from his red card for headbutting Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen in the 1-1 Premier League draw at Anfield.

The Uruguay international, who arrived in the summer for a potential club-record £85million fee, was dismissed early in the second half for flooring the Eagles centre-back after the two had tangled with each other all night.

Klopp pointed to the provocation the striker had received but accepted there were no excuses for his reaction and the three-match ban he will now serve – missing matches against Manchester United, Bournemouth and Newcastle – will give the 23-year-old the opportunity for reflection.

“Of course, I will speak with him,” said the manager.

“Provocation and definitely wrong reaction, he will learn off that. Unfortunately he has now three games to do that. It is not cool for us but it is how it is.

“I came in and wanted to see the situation – in the game I could not see anything so I could know what happened: I saw Andersen on the floor and Darwin walking away.

“Then I saw it – yes it is a red card. Wrong reaction in the situation. Andersen wanted that, he got it but he (Nunez) made a mistake.”

Liverpool actually improved when they went down to 10 men and a brilliant goal from Luis Diaz, waltzing past five players before firing home from 25 yards to equaliser Wilfried Zaha’s first-half breakaway goal, salvaged a point.

But they could have done without Nunez’s enforced absence for the next couple of weeks as the injury crisis continues to grow with Joel Matip and Roberto Firmino missing against Palace and Joe Gomez on the bench as he was not fit to play a full match.

Luis Diaz (right) celebrates
Luis Diaz (right) celebrated his equaliser for Liverpool (Jon Super/AP)

With midfielders Thiago Alcantara, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, defenders Ibrahima Konate and Calvin Ramsay and forward Diogo Jota and back-up goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher all unavailable, the last thing Klopp needed was an unnecessary suspension to add to the list.

“The week was crazy; I have experienced a lot of weeks but that was like we had a witch in the building,” added Klopp.

“Honestly, like every day somebody else pulled out (of training) for the craziest reasons.

“Joel will be two weeks. We will see with that. Joey didn’t start because he only trained yesterday again as at the start of the week, (he had) a little issue.

“Bobby (Firmino) couldn’t make it. Hendo (Jordan Henderson) this morning, we got the information there was a little concern about something if he plays too long, so he didn’t play that long.

“That’s the situation. It was not too cool.”

Palace boss Patrick Vieira was satisfied with a draw, having had just 27 per cent possession and three shots on target.

“We could have won it. We could have lost it as well,” he said.

“Of course I’m pleased with the point but even more with the quality that we showed today. We showed sides of the game that we need to show more often.”

