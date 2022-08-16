Bill Gates calls for stronger international efforts to prepare for next pandemic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Bill Gates calls for stronger international efforts to prepare for next pandemic

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 9:22 am
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates shakes hands with South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo during their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 (Kim Hong-ji/AP/PA)
Microsoft Corp co-founder Bill Gates shakes hands with South Korea’s National Assembly Speaker Kim Jin-pyo during their meeting at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea, Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022 (Kim Hong-ji/AP/PA)

Bill Gates has called for South Korea to further step up in international efforts to prevent infectious diseases such as Covid-19 as he stressed the need for the world to be better prepared for the next pandemic.

Speaking to South Korean politicians in Seoul, Microsoft founder Mr Gates called for stronger international cooperation, including efforts to develop vaccines that would be effective for a broader range of coronaviruses, to navigate what he described as a “crisis moment” in global health.

He said the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and South Korea’s government have committed to a partnership aimed at addressing health disparities between countries and supporting efforts to eradicate infectious diseases in the developing world.

He noted South Korea’s strength in public health tools, research and vaccine manufacturing and praised the country’s pledge to donate 200 million dollars (£166 million) to the UN-backed COVAX distribution programme that provides Covid-19 vaccines to lower-income nations.

“There’s a lot we need to do together – we need to reach deep, we need to build more partnership, we need to encourage the scientists,” Mr Gates said during his speech at the National Assembly.

“But I am confident that with these steps we can continue to radically improve global health, to cut the number of children dying in half again, to eradicate diseases like polio, measles and malaria, and improve the lives of all humans.”

South Korea Bill Gates
Bill Gates delivers his speech at the National Assembly in Seoul, South Korea (Kim Hong-ji/AP/PA)

Mr Gates later met business leaders to discuss further cooperation on health projects. SK Bioscience produces Covid-19 vaccines and has received funds from the Gates foundation to develop nasal sprays designed to help prevent coronavirus infections.

Mr Gates also met South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol on Tuesday.

