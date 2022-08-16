Estonia to remove Soviet monument which is ‘public order risk’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Estonia to remove Soviet monument which is ‘public order risk’

By Press Association
August 16, 2022, 11:16 am Updated: August 16, 2022, 12:06 pm
Workers remove the tank (Sergei Stepanov/AP)
Workers remove the tank (Sergei Stepanov/AP)

A Soviet monument in a Russian-speaking Estonian border town will be removed because it represents a public order risk, the prime minister has said.

Prime minister Kaja Kallas said: “No-one wants to see our militant and hostile neighbour foment tensions in our home,” adding that the move came following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“We will not afford Russia the opportunity to use the past to disturb the peace in Estonia.”

Outside Narva, Estonia’s third largest town, with a large Russian-speaking population, a replica of a T-34 tank with a red Soviet star sits atop a monument commemorating the Soviet soldiers who died freeing Estonia from Germany during the Second World War.

The whole monument was being dismantled on Tuesday and “the operation will be carried out in a dignified manner, for example, the flowers and the candles placed at the monuments will be taken to a cemetery, not thrown in the rubbish”, interior minister Lauri Laanemets said on Tuesday, according to the Baltic News Service.

Estonia Soviet Monument
The tank was installed as a monument (Sergei Stepanov/AP)

Estonian broadcaster ERR said the dismantling was under way.

Foreign minister Urmas Reinsalu said Russia “wanted to use the memorials commemorating the criminal occupation regime to fuel tensions in Estonian society”.

“Considering the current situation, ensuring public order is complicated for the authorities of the city of Narva,” Mr Laanemets said, and called it a “a great and complex issue”.

Since winning independence in 1991, the former Soviet republic of 1.3 million people has been entangled in disputes over the status of Russians, most of whom arrived in Estonia during the 50 years of Soviet rule.

In 2007, the relocation of the so-called Bronze Statue of Tallinn, another Soviet war memorial, from a city park, led to days of rioting.

